A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about a Republican candidate for governor being charged by the FBI for participating in the Capitol riot:
• Pure evil actions by Democrats. Afraid to hear the true — Carolyn T.
• That should get him some votes — Steven T.
• Lock him up! — Dave H.
On a story about gas prices soaring above $5 a gallon in the U.S.:
• Price gauging at work. Are any stations closed due to shortages? Had any problems finding fuel? American energy companies making more profit than any time in history — Robert N.
• Biden lovers must be so proud of his accomplishments — Lisa D.
• How do y’all like your president now? To the ones who voted for him — Abigail S.
• Are there any President Biden supporters out there who want to defend this? — Chuck W.
• It’s $5.09 here — Virginia G.
• Got all the oil you need in Alaska, just saying — Steve N.
• This is a manufactured crisis created by the petroleum industry to maximize profits — Bill S.
On a story about a McDowell County woman being sentenced in the hit-and-run death of a 2 year-old child:
• The maximum sentence and fine allowed by law is ridiculous. 1-5 and a child is dead. The justice system needs some major rehaul — Juanita B.
• She got a slap of the hand. Wow. Way to go McDowell County — Kristie D.
On a story about stocks on Wall Street falling into bear market territory:
• Our country is being destroyed by our current leaders. They want us impoverished and dependent on the government for handouts. Elections have consequences — Pat S.
• Wild. I keep seeing record profits everywhere I look — Brandon D.
• Let it crash, because when it crashes the only place it can go is up and the elected officials can finally realize that $5 dollars for gas and the value of the dollar being next to nothing is a major problem in this country — Steve N.
On a editorial about the upcoming public hearing in Princeton to receive input on Appalachian Power’s proposed rate increase:
• I wish another company would come in here and give us an option other than being robbed by them every month. We’re already on the verge of another great depression. So what does AEP think? Yesssss let’s raise the prices again — Kayla H.
• People need to show up at this meeting and oppose it. That’s the point of the meeting — Rachel C.
• This is crazy. Raise everything so people can’t afford to live and you know what’s also going to go up — the crime — Robin H.
On a story about President Joe Biden telling oil refiners to produce more gas, and fewer profits:
• His entire platform was to stop making fossil fuels and now he’s threatening the companies to produce it. Can’t have it both ways, which is it? — Roger B.
• These companies use their capital in places where the government is not hostile to them, not where it is — Jeff B.
• Oh, so now he’s blaming it on the oil companies. Guess the Republicans will be next on his list — Delma H.
On a story about West Virginia’s cash-for-workers program welcoming new residents:
• Heaven forbid people actually already living here in need of a job with enough weekly hours to manage standard living expenses were to, I don’t know, possibly be able to get what they need, huh?— Juanita B.
• It’s ridiculous to give these people $20,000 when you could give that money to senior citizens. They have been forgotten. This state has forgotten about seniors — Kat L.
• Everyone complaining, it’s to help grow the population. Paying those who already here more wouldn’t do that. Population growth is a good thing — Ashton S.
