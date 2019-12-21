From the Pinnacle to Dutch Oven, it was holiday magic in Bluefield

Cloudy, but not very cold. Saturday before Christmas was better than most of December had been and Mom checked the fire in the Warm Morning as we left, satisfied the house would be fine. Daddy had the ‘53 Ford warm and with plenty of gas, we had no stops to make until we got to Bluefield. On the way down the valley, Grandma Dalton’s kitchen light was on and Uncle Gene, sweeping the front porch, waved as we passed by.
Mrs. Hinkle was walking across the Abb’s Valley School yard and Mrs. Sublett, another of the cooks, came over to meet her. I would be able to start school in a year but sometimes I went over to swing or ride down the big sliding board. Charlie Nell was down at his store. We waved at “Chalk-Eye” Marrs when we rolled by the Baptist Church.
Abe Joyce raised a friendly hand as we left the Valley and I noticed quite a few coal cars on up the hollow above the Boissevain tipple. Big Vein was quiet and the new high school was silent, since it was now Christmas break. It would be a long time before I got that far but Dad said Pocahontas had just beaten Bramwell in basketball. That was big, and we all thought that Tommy Lucas was a fine coach.
Pocahontas had all the lights displayed, twinkling even in daylight. The Pocahontas Fuel Company Store had two – or was it three? – mannequins in holiday clothes and looked very inviting with a sled and some toys also in the same window with a sign about a big Frigidaire sale. Dane Halsey was talking to A.O. Bishop outside on the steps. As always, Andy Geeson’s Rexall Drug Store looked wonderful with decorations and Frank Soos grinned as he came out the door, heading back up to the Pocahontas Market.
A few empties were scattered on the yard behind the railroad station, strung back up Machine Shop Hollow and past the old mine. Dad said it was closed for good and that Boissevain was probably not going to have any more mining, either. The old high school, now an elementary school, stood up on the hill above town and Mom said it looked like a castle.
Harold Woodard was building a new store called Pic-N-Save just past the bridge before Wolfe on the West Virginia side and Dad said he would do good business. On past Bluestone we drove and wondered about the height of the brick smokestack on the old Bluestone power plant. We passed the little store at Nemours and when we came down the hill to Yards, a big cloud of blowing smoke on the railroad had one of the huge Y-6 steam locomotives pulling a coal train toward Bluefield under it and the ground seemed to shake as those big wheels turned and the side rods moved back and forth.
The Double Cola plant was busy with a pop truck pulling out on a holiday run and then over the hill and under the concrete culvert into Bluefield, Va., we came. First, we stopped at New Graham Pharmacy but Mom went across the street to check on what time the Chicago House closed and then came back across to see Mr. White in Virginia Ann Jewelry.
The avenue looked wonderful with big reindeer and holly wreaths hanging on endless rows of light poles. From the Farm Bureau right on past the Feutchenberger bakery, National Electric Coil, Superior-Sterling and Bluefield Supply, it seemed there was no parking places anywhere. At the bus station, there was plenty of activity and we saw Fred Gilbert of People’s Loan Company on the street. Daddy drove up and finally found a place in the lower lot below the Episcopal Church.
I wanted to run up the street but had to wait. We made it past the Moose Lodge at the top, walked past the Bluefield Sanitarium, went down past the Sunset News-Observer on our side and across from Ramsey School on the other in what seemed to be one continuous crowd.
The Saturday before, the Daily Telegraph said, was the biggest shopping day in city history and Dad said “you couldn’t stir the people with a stick.” It looked that way now to me and I stayed close to keep from being run over. Max Kammer, our furniture man, smiled when he saw us as we moved across the street to Montgomery Ward’s so I could go into the basement and see the toyland.
It was full, just like the aisles next door at Kresge’s. It was chocolate donuts, not toys, I wanted there and we got a gray cardboard box full. After we walked across to Cox’s and Mom took some time in Thornton’s, it was time to head up to the Pinnacle Restaurant on Federal Street for a tasty sandwich while I looked out through the purple windows and enjoyed the big glass paintings of Pinnacle Rock and the N&W steam passenger engine.
After that, Dad got a pair of shoes at H&M Shoe Store. We had been to A.W. Cox’s and Clark’s two weeks before so we kept moving.
Mom bought some earrings from Alfred Land and my parents were so happy, they let me go down to the train station across from Jimmie’s Restaurant and I checked all the passenger schedules. For once, even though several locomotives were chugging around, we did not get any cinders in our eyes. The Colonial Theatre was showing a war movie and up on the next street, “Deerslayer” was playing at the Granada. I wanted to go to the State and see “African Lion” but it was getting late.
Grocery shopping was next and on Mom’s list was Leatherwood Egg Nog on special at Piggly Wiggly, then a pork roast at the A&P with most of the shopping saved for Acme on Bluefield Avenue. We almost forgot to get brownies at the Dutch Oven but found them at last, turned at St. Luke’s Hospital and looked at the brand-new Post Office in South Bluefield, just above Sarver Candy Company.
I was almost asleep, and a little sad because I had missed Santa Claus the day before at Deskins Supermarket but it was time to head home with a car full of food, presents and memories.
Bluefield – the Summit City itself – had once again made holiday magic.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist.
