Charles Owens had a thought-provoking column Wednesday about the price of hot dogs. As much as most of us love them, the frankfurters have another heavy cost — they are not healthy at all and probably add to the list of illnesses that many suffer. Oh, I plead guilty, as guilty as anyone in the crowd. For years, one hot dog was never enough for yours truly. Two was standard and on many occasions it took three ‘dogs plus a milk shake and sometimes fries, too.
The fries were not a major issue because I am not very fond of them, anyway. Is that un-American? Stubbornness is about to enter the discussion. Years ago, a major potato chip manufacturer had a slogan “Bet you can’t eat just one” so you can guess who took delight in doing exactly that. Confession: hours later, a few more would be consumed, sometimes in the dark of night.
Yes, every item, it seems, is increasing in cost. It may be that ships are waiting in the harbor or the supply of materials is running short. If China annexes Taiwan (which produces roughly half of those precious chips which program our new automobiles) then who knows what might happen to automobile car lots within the near future.
A friend of mine in the automobile business told me that it will likely not affect me all that much since I only buy a vehicle every 10-15 years and even then it is usually used. The term “used” is seldom heard these days, having been replaced by “pre-owned.” Not exactly sure what the difference is but surely it is a marketing expression.
Years ago, the bluegrass group The Osborne Brothers had a song called “Muddy Bottom” and one of the verses went something like this, “A country girl don’t perspire and a city girl don’t sweat but any fool can tell you either one will get you wet.” Language is what language is, I reckon.
The prices of food and gasoline both take beatings in the press and between us all because practically everyone eats and drives. Sometimes we do both at the same time while also talking on our cell phones which is probably defined as triple-tasking.
Some of you are old enough to remember the old-time “gas wars” between competing stations. Down on the end of College Avenue where Comcast is located here in Bluefield, two stations were directly across from each other. One of those lots still has an auto center which sells fuel but the other one is long gone, having been replaced by a parking lot. There were times when regular gasoline would get down to .17-18 cents a gallon for a while as those stations sought to lure customers.
At the time, that was roughly half-price, with petrol averaging a high of around .33 cents per gallon. Prices of gasoline have always been eye-catching. When my dad worked at the U. S. Steel No. 14 mine at Munson many years ago, the medium-sized company store there had its gasoline priced at .44 cents per gallon and several of the miners looked on with disgust, proclaiming they would never pay such a high price for a gallon of gas.
Those prices are long gone. So, in fact, is Munson, West Virginia, completely removed by the bulldozer blade along with No. 14. If you did not know where it was, you would never guess a major mining operation and a model community were located there. The more things change the more they stay the same.
Now, we have all felt the pinch of higher prices. Statistics explain to us that each product has increased by, say, 8.5 percent. That does not tell the whole story since what a product costs in what state or region seldom matches up with another area. Economists, for example, have discovered that the South has experienced a higher inflation rate than the Midwest. The Western states have had higher prices than the Northern states. On what? Why? Oh, well, now we have arrived at the placed where the experts have to take over.
Not being a business person, I have no idea (truly) how this supply and demand concept works. It would seem that high demand would mean lower prices because if you sell more you make more. Naturally, it does not work that way so I do not complain much when gasoline costs more in the summer when I drive more and not as much in the winter when I drive less. I just hope that whatever the price I have enough to pay it or if not, no need to go anywhere. Haha.
Finally, I do love hot dogs. Chili does not like me anymore no matter what the cost is. Heartburn is no fun and having to pay more for it is worse.
Now that I am hungry with no chance to eat, it is time to move on.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
