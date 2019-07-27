From Bramwell to Bowen, we have it all here at home

Was it entertainingly glorious or gloriously entertaining? The sell-out crowd, filling Bramwell Wesleyan Church, sold out to both possibilities Thursday night in the worshipfully wonderful “Smoke on the Mountain” production by the Bramwell Theatre Corporation.
As is so often the case, the best man for the job of orchestrating our arrival was a woman – my cousin, Brenda. It’s my Aunt Gladys’ birthday weekend and more than that, grandson Jonathan is in town, so wife Lori is part and parcel of the event. Now, Brenda made the connections, Lori got us there where we met friends Wayne and Mary Sluss, along with Aunt Gladys, Brenda and her husband, Mike Dendis, who is also a bundle of talent. Why, in the spirit of the evening we filled a whole pew.
I was raised on the side of a hill, for a time thinking “Wildwood Flower” may have been the real national anthem and our radio was usually either tuned to WELC in Welch or the famed Clear Channel 650 in Nashville, Tenn., so just about all my music was unplugged, occasionally ungrammatical but never unemotional.
Fast forward 50 years to 1938, if that makes sense, because the musical takes place then.
It was near the end of the Great Depression but there were still millions of Americans out of work, people got lots of food from the backyard gardens, and somewhere around 80 percent of most citizens could be found in church on Sunday morning. (It was also the year when the great racehorse, Seabiscuit, got more column inches of newspaper coverage than Adolph Hitler but we will leave that for another time.)
Without giving away the entire plot, this town is in somewhat of a “pickle” and even the preacher is trying to find a way to enliven the ecumenical offerings.
That sets the table for a new-fangled idea, a Saturday night singing featuring the multi-talented Sanders Family Singers, making their first public appearance in five years.
They get there a little late, but boy oh boy, the joint starts jumping upon their arrival. Each of them has a story to tell, a song to sing, and a message for all straight through the heart. You just have to see it, hear it and let it sink in because one play is worth a thousand words. Artistic director Sherry Bishop does a wonderful job with a multi-talented cast and her “singing” leaves eyes and ears filled with fun.
Her brother, Jimmy, has taught literature from Christiansburg to Bangladesh, directs the music and teams with Denise Sanders, who just happens to be the musical director of the First United Methodist Church in Richlands.
Their characters are simply outstanding and they are so ably aided by Pam Pendleton, whose skill on the piano, perfect delivery style in character, and absolutely captivating voice helps to stitch this patchwork quilt of praise and performance together in fine fashion.
Roger Eaves plays her husband – and this Burl Ives look-alike is an actual well-known Arkansas radio personality in his own right – not only plays and sings but shepherds his family flock through a hilarious and heartwarming tale of theological thinking.
Local talent Trevor Darago, now majoring in Public Relations and Theatre at Concord University, plays brother, son, and prospective preacher in a great performance.
And the “real” preacher – Jude Devorak – hits a home run in his first-scene-to-final-number effort in shaking a very conservative congregation into a truly worshipful group which finally goes beyond reciting chapter and verse to understanding the true meaning of what the Good Book is all about. Along the way, his blood pressure goes from zero to 60 a few times but a good tambourine and bass drum does a lot to bring wonderful change.
The crew includes my long-time friends Donnie and Betty Goins. Betty is a true community activist and Donnie, you may remember, was part of the famed Swing Kings music group on WHIS-TV for many years. All around, this production is a fun-filled but thoughtful extravaganza with fine performers who are also outstanding musicians with the ability to have you crying with laughter one minute and shedding a tear for real the next. It’s on again tonight at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. As the man says about the furniture – Be There!
Another great musical performance I witnessed this week happened at Bowen Field, where Bluefield College theatre major Brian Fisher performed the National Anthem flawlessly in the “correct” version. Brian is also the mascot, program seller and all-around talent for the Blue Jays. I also saw Mr. Jerry Collins and his granddaughter, Annabelle Collins, at the game – part of the family of BHS principal Mike Colllins, who has to keep a close eye on me during the school year. Bluefield boss Rocky Malamisura has some good folks working alongside him at the ol’ ball park. Believe me, from baseball to ballads to Bramwell theatre, there is plenty of great entertainment right here in Four Seasons Country.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist.
