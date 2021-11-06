Willie Nelson might have glanced at the group gathered in Tazewell last Saturday and intoned, “Ain’t it funny how time slips away?” That might not be “ha-ha funny” but when the dedication was made for the Frank Barnes Trail at Tazewell’s Lincolnshire Park, all of us noticed that time had at least slipped. To be honest, it appeared a few people have taken such good care of themselves that time just skipped them altogether and maybe a few (no way am I going to name anyone but myself on this one!) had time slip up on them.
Weather, of course, takes no prisoners and as so often happens it was gloomy. Drizzle soaked right into our bones, there was absolutely no sunshine to break the chill while that always reliable wind up adjacent to the lake did its usual shivering slide around and through us all. That aside, just as Frank would have wanted, we paid absolutely no attention. It was a grand day for all with smiles, hugs, cookies and fond memories not only of Frank but also those in attendance.
Frank was the guest of honor although he was not actually present yet we all knew he was looking down with approval. He always had a way of approving what those around him did which endeared him to the inner circle. In my own memory, I recalled how when Frank took over the radio station where I was a play-by-play guy for the Tazewell Bulldogs — and sometimes other teams like the Graham G-Men or Bluefield Beavers when there was a split signal or a missing radio voice. The first two things he did were absolutely designed to make me happy. First, he met me for a lunch on his dime and then promptly announced he was doubling my per-game salary. Frank and I were tight after that, let me tell you.
The backstory is Frank’s family, starting with his dad, the late Sen. George F. Barnes, who was born in Pocahontas, a place dear to my heart. Sen. Barnes operated a farm in the neighborhood, became a coal businessman and elected Virginia senator. So, he was familiar to Virginians near and far. Mrs. Barnes did much in the Tazewell area for decades, another municipality where I was not only born but “worked” at the high school for 35 years. Good people.
Ah, but the original character in this drama was also there — Jeff (known professionally in Richmond as William J.G.) who was in my first class. Jeff and I “got along” right from the start when we met in the mid-1970s in the American Civics class dominated by history teacher Mary H. Lewis. She was delightful while allowing me to get in enough words about English to earn my keep. Jeff was a good athlete, like his brother, John (who was also on hand) before him. Basketball was the first choice.
Jeff made a fine talk about his oldest sibling, Frank. He made mention about how Frank cared for his immediate family as well as his church family and the community. All true. Tazewell Mayor Michael Hoops echoed those thoughts, noting that Frank faithfully observed the Rotary motto of “service above self” in his many activities including helping to found the impressive YMCA complex at Ben Bolt.
Dora Barnes, Frank’s wife, was radiantly pleased with the event. Happy to see a nice crowd, she said Frank would have loved that, mentioning just how positive he always was about everything while enjoying the company of friends he knew and friends he was going to know. She said how grateful she was for all he did for the family and how she appreciated that he showed her the world during their travels across the years.
Another long-time friend, town manager Todd Day, shared memories as he pointed out that Frank’s willingness to share land as well as easements on property is a rare and welcome gift to municipal planners. His right hand, Robin Brewster, had already worked behind the scenes to set up equipment including podium, ribbon and scissors while taking credit for none of that. Veteran newsman Jim Talbert recorded the occasion for posterity.
Old buddy David Fox, a council member, made for a wonderful day when he escorted me over the new trail in a vehicle piloted by 9-1-1 director Randi Davis. What a thoughtful gesture and a memory to treasure. I stood beside dear friends Dr. Glen and Mrs. Estella Catron, two of Tazewell’s finest. A sweet lady, Irma Mitchell, who has helped so many including me on untold projects, was there. Irma’s children and grandchildren were in my classes and she now operates one of the finest restaurants in Southwest Virginia or anywhere else. Mike and Cecilia Hymes shared their good thoughts with friends.
Jeff’s sister, Jann, another student now grown was on hand. Frank’s daughter, Yin, shared memories while the “smiling granddaughter” Adrienne, brought brightness, even though Erica and her children had to be elsewhere. Sister Gracie was a gracious hostess although sibling Jenna had other family obligations while attending in spirit. Jeff’s wife, Tamera, a great lady and Lebanon, Va., native, made the day complete in great conversation. There were other friends we shall mention in good time.
It was a heartfelt afternoon with great promise for the future. In fact, if there had been enough space under the shelter roof, Frank would have treated us to “The Mashed Potato” as he mentioned his famed slide show while we completely forgot about that slip-sliding time.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.