Forest fire danger: Vigilance key in time of dry tinder and lack of rain

I was hiking around Glenwood Lake a couple of weekends ago when I realized that the grass was not only brown, it was crunching underfoot, too. The sky was cloudless and sunny, but I hadn’t realized just how dry the local conditions were getting. It seemed like we had heavy rain and thunderstorms not that long ago, but a period of sunny days and wind has wrung the moisture away.
Years ago a fire chief with one of the volunteer departments told me that wind can dry out foliage pretty quickly. This was at a time when we were having constant brush fires and full-blown forest fires throughout the region. I still remember driving home from work and seeing glowing patches here and there in the mountains. The sight reminded me of old World War II films shot from bombers blasting German cities.
A meteorologist with the National Weather Service down in Blacksburg, Va., told me that September and October are usually dry months, but the dry spell has lasted longer than usual this year. Lack of water is stressing trees and causing them to start dropping their leaves sooner than usual, adding to the dry tinder which could help ignite a fire. And the forecast for rain wasn’t very encouraging. Maybe we’ll get some spotty thunderstorms and showers here and there, but not the extended rain that would dampen the fire hazards.
Over in Virginia, Tazewell County and the Town of Tazewell started burning bans along with Bland County, and they all cited the dry conditions as a reason. A burning ban was later declared in West Virginia, but local firefighters were already advising people to avoid doing any outdoor burning. This includes burning off any brush or using burn barrels or pits to burn off garbage.
With all this dry brush and leaves, only a couple of embers carried off by the wind can start a fire. I know we’ve had a couple of brush fires in Mercer and McDowell counties, and I’m sure it didn’t take much to start them.
Another meteorologist told me Monday that a high-pressure system has been keeping storm systems and their potential rain out of our region. There’s hope that this system will move off when October arrives, but even then the chances for rain don’t improve very much. I noticed wet pavement Monday night when I was driving home, but it was already drying. Other people told me they saw only enough rain to wet the sidewalks a little, and it dried off quickly. What rain we get will be sporadic for a while.
Hopefully we’ll see more moisture arrive over the region as winter approaches. I’m not the winter fan I was years ago – I could count on snow days off from school – but wet days and snowy days still equal moisture and replenishing the local water supplies. I’m not sure we’re in a drought yet, but I’m hoping we don’t actually reach those conditions.
We might have a tough winter this year if the wooly worms I’ve seen are any indication. A couple of weeks ago I saw one that was solid black. I’m told that the more brown a wooly worm is, the milder the coming winter will be. More black on their bodies warn of a more severe winter. I’m really hoping this wooly worm stuff is a myth because I’m not a fan of the cold anymore.
If this year’s winter does bring some rain and snow with it, I won’t complain quite so much. I just hope we don’t get icy roads in the package, too. Winter commutes are tough enough without winter road conditions.
While we’re waiting for rain and/or snow, I’ll be careful about doing anything to raise sparks. The fact I’ve never smoked will help, but I’ve heard of simple things like letting a bit of tow chain drag and spark across the pavement can start up a fire. A cigarette tossed out a window was the likely ignition point for a fire last Monday near Falls Mills, Va. It burned about two acres, but we can’t count on being lucky all the time. The best thing to do now is to honor the burning bans and stay vigilant until we get some welcomed rain and/or snow to wet down our region.
Greg Jordan is senior reporter at the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.