For a 'moon-struck'" teenager, it was a special night 50 years ago

I made sure to stand and look at the moon on the night of July 20, 1969.
It looked normal, of course. But it wasn’t a normal night.
There were two men on its surface for the first time in history.
I was fresh out of ninth grade when Apollo 11 left its Florida launchpad on its epic journey, and I was fully caught up in the significance of the trip. America was meeting the challenge of its murdered leader, President John F. Kennedy, to land a man on the moon and bring him safely home “before the decade was out.”
With hundreds of thousands working on various phases of the manned spaceflight program, and with the expenditure of as much as $170 billion, the nation was meeting the deadline with about five months to spare.
To be sure, I was a “space nerd,” though the term had not yet been invented. I was a devoted fan of the TV series “Star Trek.” I read entries about the cosmos out of the encyclopedia and any other reference book I could get my hands on in those pre-Internet days.
I happened to be visiting a friend’s home on a Monroe County farm one day when a pre-moon-landing mission was underway. My friend’s parents were listening to the TV coverage of the flight. I started telling them about the clusters of altitude-control jets spaced strategically on the surface of the spacecraft. They could adjust the pitch, roll, or yaw of the capsule, I explained.
I can still recall the mixture of humor and astonishment on their faces.
I took pride in having constructed my own reference “computer” out of a fruitcake box, some Tinkertoys and a roll of adding machine tape. On that paper roll, I had listed every American manned space flight since the first one, a suborbital jaunt by Alan B. Shepherd in 1961.
I shared the shock felt all across the nation in 1967 when the three astronauts training for the first Apollo mission died in a flash fire in their capsule during a test run of the systems. Leading that flight crew was Virgil I. “Gus” Grissom, one of my favorite astronauts.
But the quest went on. A team of astronauts and NASA employees came up with new safeguards and the rocket factories continued to work on the mammoth black-and-white booster, the Saturn V, that had enough power to hurl the men and their machines to the moon.
For many, the Apollo mission was a bold, proud technological achievement. For others, it was a way to show the Russians that we “owned” the high ground in a “space race.” For a few, it was seen as a horrendous waste of money.
On the day of the moon landing and spacewalk, Americans and most of the rest of the world were captivated by the accomplishment.
I headed inside from peering at the lunar disk and we tuned in the TV to watch Walter Cronkite, anchoring the CBS network’s coverage of the landing. We occasionally switched over to NBC. We did not access ABC, because that would have meant going back outside with a wrench to point the antenna toward far-away Oak Hill. Cable TV was still years away in our neck of the woods.
As “Eagle,” the Lunar Module, swung downward toward the surface of the bone-dry “Sea of Tranquility,” I could detect concern and strain in the voices of Commander Neil Armstrong and Lunar Module Pilot Edward “Buzz” Aldrin.
I didn’t know at that point that the fuel remaining for the descent was down below 10 percent. They were very, very close to reaching the point where they would have to abort the landing and return to lunar orbit.
Then the legs of the craft made contact, followed by the flat tones like that of a commercial plane pilot: “Houston, Tranquility Base here. The Eagle has landed.”
Seated on the floor in my living room, I bowed my head and said a little silent prayer. It was nothing planned in advance; I just wanted to give thanks that I had been around when an amazing moment in human history took place.
The front page of the next day’s Bluefield Daily Telegraph celebrated the moon landing with a huge bold headline. A framed copy of that front page still hangs on the wall of our newsroom.
There were still dangers ahead for the Apollo 11 crew. Would Armstrong step onto the surface and sink into deep moon dust? Would a random meteor puncture the spacecraft’s foil-like skin? Would the little rocket engine in the “ascent stage” work to carry them back up into orbit?
As we know, it all went flawlessly.
There have been successes and failures in manned spaceflight since then. There was the inevitable discussion about what do we do next, now that we have gone to the moon. Those discussions, inherently political in nature, continue.
For a “moon-struck” teenager, though, 50 years ago, it was a very special night.
Tom Bone is a semi-retired former writer and cartoonist for the Daily Telegraph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.