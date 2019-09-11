Football is back, and it may even get a little wacky in 2020

Football is back on television. This is a good thing, I think.
As always, college football is my preference. I do hope things will go better for Neal Brown at West Virginia after last weekend’s loss in Missouri. No one expected the Mountaineers to compete for a Big 12 title this year. Instead the goal in a rebuilding year is to simply become bowl eligible. It looks like Brown may have some work ahead of him to accomplish that objective.
I also will support the Virginia Tech Hokies when they are playing. The same goes for Marshal University and the Virginia Cavaliers. All of these teams have a connection with those of us living here in the mountains of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
I watch the NFL if there is nothing else to do at the time. (The Steelers lost Sunday night). But I also understand that some players are still refusing to stand for the National Anthem and our flag. In doing so, they have turned millions of Americans against the NFL. Remember, thousands of brave men and women in our military have made great sacrifices throughout the years to defend our freedoms and our flag.
But hey, it’s a crazy world we are living in. So it shouldn’t be surprising to hear that some players are still refusing to stand for the National Anthem.
Still, in allowing the players to disrespect our flag, the NFL may have provided an opening to a competitor league. And yes a competitor league is coming.
So is anyone out there excited about the return of the XFL?
I actually remember watching a little of the first and only season of the ill-fated hybrid football/wrestling league back in 2001.
It was a rather surreal experience because you had a bunch of unknown athletes playing football on the gridiron and then professional wrestlers like “Stone Cold Steve Austin” and the “Undertaker” were on the sidelines (enjoying on-screen camera time as well). Sometimes the wrestlers even showed up in the commentators booth with the announcers.
I kept waiting for a fight to break out on the gridiron. Why didn’t Steve Austin attack a football player? But it never did.
I — like millions of other Americans — quit watching after a few weeks.
Soon the XFL was officially canceled by NBC.
Now the XFL is coming back. Eight teams have been announced for the reborn league, and players are still being signed. Maybe the XFL will just stick to football this time, and leave out all of the wrestling stuff.
Time will tell.
The teams include the New York Guardians, the DC Defenders and the Houston Roughnecks. The commissioner of the new league is Oliver Luck, a name that should be familiar to West Virginia football fans.
The first game won’t be played until sometime in late February 2020. The new league may, or may not be, worth watching. We won’t know until next winter. But hey, maybe Steve Austin or the Undertaker will actually run out on the field this time and put a football player in a wrestling hold.
But one I thing I suspect that you won’t see in the XFL is players who refuse to stand for the National Anthem and the American flag.
WWE’s Vince McMahon is still a showman at heart. I’m sure he will find a way to work a storyline into the XFL about those NFL players who refuse to stand for the National Anthem and the flag. If he doesn’t, it is probably a missed opportunity.
I also wouldn’t be surprised if President Trump doesn’t make an appearance on one of the XFL shows. He and McMahon are friends, after all.
Remember Trump actually had a match at Wrestlemania a few years ago. And he won. (Yes, I know it is all fake). But what other American president can say he headlined Wrestlemania?
Still the XFL can wait for now. Let’s see how the 2019 college football season plays out first. The new season is just starting.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline. Follow him @BDTOwens.
