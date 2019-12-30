Football is a welcomed distraction during an otherwise bleak month

It’s not that I am bored with life or that I don’t enjoy aspects of cold weather. I do.
But, my gosh, getting through these cold and, let’s face it, gray and drab winter months, especially January, is far easier because of sports.
In theory, we should all be refreshed and renewed spiritually during the Christmas holidays, and many of us are. But then comes January.
I think part of the problem with January is also the letdown after Christmas.
Although the season should really not end until Jan. 6, so much of the excitement and planning and the stress that comes with it leads up to that one big day.
Then it’s gone, like snapping your fingers and it disappears. Not much Christmas left.
What happened? Just when the stress and hustle and bustle is over and there is time to enjoy it, it’s gone.
Sure, New Year’s Eve is tomorrow, and that can be fun. Then it’s followed by ... January.
It’s a proven fact that the majority of people in the Northern Hemisphere say January is the most depressing month, not only because of the cold and darkness, but also because all of those darn Christmas gift bills show up.
It’s no wonder we search for something to survive January and even February, which is the second most dreaded month. Yes, people have all sorts of resolutions, with exercise and a healthier lifestyle topping the list.
On average, studies show that particular resolution lasts until Jan. 12.
Thank goodness for football.
At one time, all the bowl games on Jan. 1 ended the college season and the Super Bowl was played in mid-January and pro football was over.
That has changed, and football fans are grateful.
This college season won’t end until Jan. 13, 2020 when the national championship game is played.
In the meantime, professional football playoffs are also being played, leading up to the game of games, the Super Bowl, which is set for Feb 2.
And only a week after the Super Bowl, NASCAR season kicks off with the Clash, followed by the Daytona 500 on Feb. 16.
College basketball also becomes a focus as March Madness is just around the corner.
After March Madness, it’s April and baseball and we can also see the glorious month of May on the horizon.
May is my favorite month. Green, warm, hiking, birthdays of loved ones.
I know. January should, and it does, bring an appreciation of living to see the start of another year. Well, when you hit middle age, each sunrise brings that appreciation.
In the large scheme of things sports may be a relatively trivial thing, even if professional players do get paid an ungodly amount of money for, well, just playing a game.
But even if you have never played sports and have no interest in them, just watching someone play who has wicked talent is incredible.
It’s also easy to get involved in a well-played close game in about any sport. I have known people, both male and female, who get so excited in a close game coming down to the wire, especially basketball, they can’t even watch it.
And I don’t know how anyone could not be thrilled to witness the green flag drop at a NASCAR race or when two cars, or more, are banging side by side hurling toward the finish line.
Some may say that sports is a just a mere distraction to the more important things in life we should be concentrating on.
I say that is rubbish.
Because when you ask people what those “more important” things are (other than spiritual), being with family often tops the list.
My gosh. I have a great time with my family watching and talking about sports. It’s a bonding experience and always has been, not a meaningless distraction.
The keys are, just as in anything else, diversity and moderation.
We experience and talk about many things, with movies probably the most popular topic and music up there as well.
But in January, the rubber meets the road in football and it’s exciting.
How else could January evoke such anticipation?
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
