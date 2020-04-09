Food pantries also need help as the pandemic continues

When I was growing up, social studies was right up there with spelling, math, English and all the other lessons we had to cram into a school day. I liked English and it eventually led me to my profession, but math was something my dad – who was an engineer – managed to help me navigate.
Social studies wasn’t bad because the lessons often included geography and looks at other countries and the lives its citizens led. During the Sixties and Seventies, the lessons included doses of Cold War propaganda which compared America’s bountiful democracy to the hard existence of Russians living under inefficient communism.
We would be told about the KGB and how Russians lacked freedom of speech and religion, but the lessons included the lack of groceries. Our film strips and movies showed us forlorn Moscow shoppers looking through sparse grocery store shelves populated by a few cans of something nobody wanted. I wondered how the heck Russians managed to find anything to buy. Of course, we all knew that our grocery stores were filled with almost anything we needed.
I started thinking about those Cold War pictures of a Russian store when the pandemic starting laying its heavy hands on us.
Shoppers were flocking to the local grocery stores and buying up toilet paper and anything else that seemed in short supply. I was wheeling my cart down one aisle usually stocked with canned meats and chicken. Big Russian-style holes were among the shelves. Not surprisingly, the less expensive cans of on-sale food were pretty much gone.
I passed a woman and impulsively said the store was looking like something out of Russia. She agreed and replied how weird it was that we couldn’t buy anything we wanted any more.
Our local grocery shelves still look pretty bountiful compared to those Russian stores. Not surprisingly, the cheaper merchandise sell out fast. With people being laid off or unable to work because their employers had to close, food budgets are being watched carefully.
Food pantries are helping meet increased need as the pandemic continues, but their resources are limited. Pantries like the ones operated by the Salvation Army are seeking donations of non-perishable food items, particularly protein such as canned meats and chicken, peanut butter and other items.
Down in McDowell County, the Five Loaves & Two Fishes Food Bank could used food donations, too, and more shopping carts. They have worked out a system for helping the hungry while minimizing human contact, but more shopping carts are needed so they can serve more people.
I’m trying to help out by buying a little bit more than I usually do when I stop at the store. This could be a family-sized can or two of pasta, Spam or something like that. Lots of smaller donations add up to bigger contributions for the local food pantries. If you can fill up a grocery cart with donations, by all means do so. If you can’t do that, then go ahead and give a little.
My mom and dad grew up during World War II, and they remembered the rationing and the sacrifices they had to make for the war effort. Mom reminded me about one particular aspect of life back then when she told me about the blackout regulations. In a way, they remind me of social distancing.
Mom, along with my many aunts and uncles, lived near Alloy in West Virginia. Defense planners determined that it would be a prime target if Nazi Germany ever managed to send bombers over the Atlantic. Blackout regulations were put in place to protect the Alloy plant and surrounding community. Mom said they had to hang blankets over windows so no lights would show. Nobody could show any lights at all. Even smoking a cigarette outdoors was banned. Air raid wardens patrolled the towns to make sure everybody was following regulations, and there were penalties for violations. All the social distancing and other rules impacting our lives right now isn’t hugely new to her.
The country has gotten through rough times before and we will get through them again.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
