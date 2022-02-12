A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about U.S. Senator Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va., supporting sending U.S. troops to Europe in reference to the Ukraine crisis:
• Of course she supports it. Her children and grandchildren won’t be on the front lines fighting — Chad T.
• I’m shocked by her stance on this — Rockwell S.
• How about the rest of Europe kick in first. Europe hates us until they need us — Chuck W.
On a story about a new COVID variant being reported in West Virginia just as the original Omicron cases start declining:
• There will always be a new variant, this is never going away — Sadie K.
• Scary situation, only the third in a long line with more new boosters — Darlene Y.
On an opinion column written by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey regarding his fight at the U.S. Supreme Court over federal EPA powers:
• So it’s a “radical plan” to rely more on wind, sun and other alternative energies? — Bill S.
• Thank you! Don’t stop fight for us — Delma H.
• Making America better is so radical dude — Dave H.
On a story about the Mercer County fireworks ordinance getting another review by the county commission:
• If you can set off your fireworks in a place that doesn’t disturb me in my home, go for it. If you can’t, you will be reported every time, constantly, till something is done — Regina B.
• Fireworks are OK until they go crazy with them putting (them) off all hours of the night — Sissy O.
• Fireworks have historically been used to celebrate and represent freedom, so let’s look at how to control or take that freedom away — Diane L.
• It don’t matter what you do you can make them illegal and people will just go to other states and bring them back — James N.
• How about leaving people alone. You can deal with fireworks a few nights a year. This is America and it has been a tradition since 1777 — Ashton S.
• Just be considerate and only shoot them on the holidays specified and at appropriate times — Dave B.
On a story about the Virginia Supreme Court dismissing a legal challenge to Republican Governor Glen Youngkin’s executive order allowing children to unmask in school:
• Way to go America. Needs to be America again — Rob H.
• More and more states are doing away with or relaxing these mask mandates — Pat S.
On a story about the Virginia State Police investigating a fatal ATV crash in Tazewell County:
• God bless this family in the days ahead and for comfort and peace. So sad — Lilly McG.
On a story about the Freedom Truck Convoy threatening border trade between the U.S. and Canada:
• If you Democrats still like having groceries on all our shelves then you had better stick up for these great truckers! — Larry T.
• And yet they didn’t worry for the last two years about the economic destruction caused by their draconian COVID measures — Steven T.
On a story about West Virginia regulators fining Suddenlink Communications $2.2 million and ordering the company to locate a call center in the state following customer complaints about the quality of service:
• Now make them fix the service without increasing our bills to pay the $2.2 million in fines — Tracy T.
On a story about state regulators warning area residents of a new twist to a common utility scam that is once again circulating across West Virginia:
• I have received this call several times, I know that I paid my bill. I told them it was a scam and hang up — Linda G.
On a story about inflation hitting a new 40-year high in America:
• How is that ”Build Back Better” going for you Biden supporters? — Travis W.
• Way to go Joe, worst president ever — Angela C.
• I don’t approve of Biden — Debbie S.
• I’d love to see someone actively try and defend this guy, even liberals I know don’t like him — Steve N.
• In case anyone had forgotten, inflation isn’t just affecting the United States. The price of gasoline and consumer goods is going up worldwide — Chuck A.
