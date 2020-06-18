Fingers crossed that someone gives Maggie a loving home

Last week I went to the Mercer County Animal Shelter to see how adoptions were going after it reopened. The shelter had been closed for several weeks due to the pandemic, but people can now go there if they want to add a dog or cat to their lives.
Editor Samantha Perry asked me to see about bringing a puppy back to the newsroom. Every once in a while, we make a puppy or dog our honorary newshound and make it part of a story. I’m happy to say that most of the time, the dog’s soon adopted by somebody who saw him or her in the newspaper or on our website.
Well, I quickly learned that no puppies were available. Normally, summer is puppy and kitten season, but this year litters haven’t been arriving in great numbers. We’ve hosted adult dogs in the past, so I asked if any canines wanted to have an outing.
I was shown to the kennels and the barking started immediately. There were more than 20 good-looking dogs filling the cages and I asked if there were any recommendations. Some were too hyper and others were a bit too aggressive, but one dog was just right.
She was German Shepherd and Labrador mix that wasn’t barking nearly as much as the other dogs. Her shyness came out when I approached her kennel, but she started warming up to me a little when we went to the visiting room where prospective owners and pets can meet and learn about each other.
Her name was Maggie, and while she was shy, she let me pet her and responded as I talked to her. I knew I had found our newshound. A leash was provided and I was soon walking her outside. She pulled on her leash and seemed pretty happy to be outdoors. Then it came time for Maggie to get into my car, and shyness hit again. Maggie heard dogs barking out in their run and ran back to the shelter’s front door. We urged her back to the car, and I got a good indication of Maggie’s nature. She let me pick her up and put her in my back seat.
And how did Maggie behave on the way to the Daily Telegraph? She sat quietly on the back seat and didn’t make the slightest fuss or bark. Our arrival went smoothly, too. Maggie went straight to the Telegraph when I got her out of the car and boarded the elevator like she did it every day.
The shelter provided a couple of dog toys and a blanket, so Maggie was soon settled next to my desk; in fact, she started following me. Sometimes dogs decide I’m their buddy, and Maggie had reached that conclusion. She started warming up to everybody else and wagging her tail, but she still liked to hang around me.
That was turning into a dilemma. I didn’t want to take her back to the shelter. Samantha and my other coworkers urged me to take her, but that wasn’t an option because I live in an apartment. I even called my landlord, and while she was nice and understanding, my lease says no dog or cats. All the other tenants would want one, too.
Copy editor James Trent saved my sanity by offering to take Maggie home for the weekend. When it came time to go, we tried to put her in the back of his SUV, but the automatic door scared her and she came running to me when I called. Finally, we convinced Maggie to ride in the front seat.
Maggie’s been on our front page and “liked” a lot on social media. Now I’m waiting to see if anybody will adopt her and give her a chance. Apparently another dog living with the last family she was with didn’t like her and cut her up a bit. I can’t believe Maggie was the aggressor there because she was so laid back and sweet with us. She barked a couple of times, but never offered to bite. And I hope Maggie doesn’t take this the wrong way, but her bark’s not very convincing. There’s no menace in it.
Maggie would be a wonderful dog for somebody who wants a nice family pet or a companion. Samantha, who knows dogs very well, looked at her teeth and thinks she’s about 1 1/2 to 2 years old. The way Maggie played with her toys said puppy to me.
I’m just hoping our past trend holds true and Maggie finds a home. Like the other dogs at the shelter and the cats, she deserves a chance for a happy life in a place she can really call home.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
