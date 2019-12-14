Final exams and holiday lights combine as Christmas nears

Swirling like snowflakes drifting down from majestic East River Mountain, thoughts of Christmas to come can be found in the halls of Bluefield High School as well as scores of other educational institutions spread across the rolling hills of Four Seasons Country. The spell of classes unbroken has not completely successfully endured the beginning winter storm season in recent days with late schedules, classes canceled and buses skidding on icy roads.
The Daily Telegraph, heavy laden with bright sales papers, helps to motivate that feeling among boys and girls of all ages. Discussions of gifts are growing along with verbal “wish lists” of what is hoped for.
Eyes brighten with the possibility of what might appear under the tree in less than two weeks. It is truly a season of hope for many.
For the less fortunate, the gleam of better times is not extinguished, either. On a street in Wheeling, for example, a man stood at a busy intersection just six days ago when the Bluefield Beavers pulled into a lot beside where he held a cardboard sign. As the team got down from the bus, a number of the boys broke ranks and headed for the fellow.
As impressed teammates, coaches and fans watched, the players talked with the man and handed him an undisclosed amount of holiday cheer. Many in the BHS delegation showed their appreciation and talked about how that was truly an example of the true Reason for the Season.
Here in our own area, we hear of church people working hard to prepare meals for those who might be in want.
Even though most of us do have food and plenty of it, it does not require a long journey often in our own neighborhoods to find those who make do with very little. Even at Bluefield High, we are sure that students walk our halls with not as much in their tummies as they might need. It is the same around the area.
Of course, it is not just the churches. Fire departments, local media outlets, our military personnel who collect toys for the children and others all do good deeds to help. It is heartwarming, whether a child needs a coat to fight the winter cold or a good meal to shake the chill off the bones or a special toy that will make the day joyous.
A special program that has lasted through the generations and is once again primed to make for happier holidays is the legendary Community Christmas Tree with its iconic Little Jimmie logo to remind those of us who can to do our part for the underprivileged.
This year the annual party will move from its long-held spot on Stadium Drive over to Bluefield State College where, once again, thanks to your generosity hundreds of children (and who knows how many parents) will have more to celebrate than would otherwise have been possible.
It is not all about those who need such assistance. For those still-blessed normal families, the time is fast approaching when those far-away relatives will be making their way back home to these wonderful mountains.
Plans are being made – along with beds – and room is being cleared out for most welcome guests. Memories are growing like poinsettias on the window sill with the mere thought that for a few precious hours or days the family will be gathered together.
Colleges and universities have, for the most part, already dismissed their classes. Those “late teens and early 20-somethings” now have a few days to relax and enjoy a time of family, friends (usually in that order) and fun before January rolls around.
Not only do they have a chance to unwind but they can also share a few “big school” stories about what has been going on in Huntington, Blacksburg, Athens, Morgantown or right here on the hillsides in Bluefield.
Grocery stores are working overtime, filling the carts of those famous country cooks we are still blessed to have in our homes. Hams are being readied, all types of holiday breads and cookies will soon be baked and the wonderful fudge and candy treats are only days away from being set out for us to enjoy.
It is a final plunge into the world of uncounted calories before we once again reach for the New Year with our yearly resolutions to battle the cholesterol to a standstill in the coming months.
And then, we raise our eyes and hearts to survey the many activities heralding the true spirit of Christmas. Cantatas with voices soaring in praise ring in houses of worship. Manger scenes in towns, on lawns in homes everywhere and readings from the Second Chapter of Luke remind us just why this time in December is so holy and blessed here and around the world.
Take time to count your many blessings as we count down to December 25.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.