A selection of reader comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about majority Democrats in the Virginia General Assembly voting to end the annual Lee-Jackson state holiday:
• We need to move forward and away from intolerance and racism. Get on board or get out of Virginia! People are tired of the hate and division it creates — Selena C.
• Can’t erase history! Wake up Virginia, things are out of control in your state! — Jeanene D.
• This is great news! Welcome to the 21st century Virginia — Patrick M.
• Let me get this straight. People are upset, and they are saying that Democrats are an anti-American party, because they stopped a state holiday — Neal V.
• It is history, you can’t change history. Those who are trying to erase it only makes themselves look foolish and dimwitted and out of touch with reality, causing more division and igniting flames of intolerance, ignorance and animosity. I can only pray we vote these educated idiots out of office — Charlotte F.
• It’s simple, if you don’t like what they are doing get out and vote in 2021 when you might or may not change who is in Richmond. If they don’t represent you, find or urge someone who does to run for office — Hobart C.
• Seriously people what is the big deal. You can still celebrate if it is that important to you to remember this history. You just won’t get a paid day off to do it — Susan M.
On a story about a bill being considered in the West Virginia Legislature that would roll back vehicle inspections to two years. The measure later died in the state Senate:
• If you need an inspection sticker any sooner than four years after buying a brand new car the automaker should be sued. Used cars should be more often — Bryan T.
• A lot less traffic on the road. I lived in a state with emissions. If you forget to get it done your car can be impounded. It’s wild. And you only pay personal property taxes when you purchase a vehicle not every year like you do here — Beverly S.
• How about we worry more about are our roads suitable for cars versus cars suitable for these roads ... — Kristin P.
• There should be no inspections, a racket and another tax — Harry D.
• They need to just do away with it or go to at least every five years. It’s a joke anyway — Mike T.
On a story about Richlands not qualifying for federal FEMA flood assistance:
• FEMA wastes more money determining there aren’t quantification or qualification to spend money than they would spend just helping people who are hurting — David W.
• Had the same problem when we flooded in Pocahontas, Va. years ago! — Katrina VanD.
• Just like Glade Springs a few years ago — Linda L.
• There was no help for my son when Hurricane Mathew came through eastern Virginia — right after the Democrats took the Virginia Legislature. Trump was quoted as saying, let the Democrats take care of it! — Freida H.
On a story about a bill in the West Virginia Legislature that seeks to keep daylight saving time throughout the year:
• I live in Virginia and work in West Virginia. It would be a real problem for people like me — Lansing H.
• This would be great if it were nationwide, but it doesn’t make sense for one state to do it — Joe H.
• Time needs to be left alone. What about kids that have to stand along the side of the road waiting for the school bus — Loretta C.
• No, I think standard time should be year around. Daylight saving time was out into force in order for politicians, doctors and lawyers to have an extra hour in the evening to play golf before dark — Jim R.
• Florida legislature voted and approved this and when it got to Washington, the issue died — William B.
On a story about health officials investigating a possible coronavirus case in Southwest Virginia:
• I knew it would spread. Should had kept all the people in those other countries that lives here over there for much longer than they did and for the ones that was over there and hiding the info so they won’t be kept in a bubble are the ones that’s spreading it — Elaine F.
• Trump just appointed Mike Pence the coronavirus czar. Everyone feel better now? — Robert S.
• Stop scaring people. It should be news if they tested positive, not maybe — Debra B.
• So are y’all going to close schools or wait till thousands are dead — Thomas P.
