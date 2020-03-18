Fast moving headlines during the new COVID-19 era

Love them or hate them, most folks have apps on their cellphones. As a newspaper guy and overall news junkie, most of the apps on my cellphone are from news sources.
I have an app, of course for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, along with both Fox News and CNN (those two kind of cancel each other out), along with apps for ABC News, CBS News, U.S. Today and a few other news sources, along with the Weather Channel.
Most apps, oftentimes whether you want them to or not, send you alerts. Depending upon your individual sound settings, you will get different beeps, musical chimes or dings informing you of a news alert.
Lately, my phone has been going off non-stop. And I’ve got to say most of the news has been troubling.
As we all know, life has been dramatically altered over the course of the past week or so.
We are now living in the age of the COVID-19, or more commonly known coronavirus, pandemic.
What has changed? A whole lot.
It is a global pandemic. A national emergency. A state of emergency in both West Virginia and Virginia.
We are now being told to wash our hands on a frequent basis with soap and hot water. You should wash your hands for about 20 seconds. And you should do this frequently. Think of it as taking good hygiene to the next level.
Handshakes? Well — let’s just say it is best to avoid those for the time being.
Social distancing is the big new term. We are being encouraged to avoid crowds of 10 people or more, and to stay about six feet away from other people, particularly those who may be showing symptoms of the coronavirus illness. Those symptoms include fever and a dry cough.
•••
No one knows how long we will have to take these extra precautions. It took China — the original epicenter of this global pandemic — about two months before the number of new cases began to dramatically decrease. So some think it could be May or even later before things start returning to normal here in America.
Almost all sporting events have been canceled. In fact, there were a wave of cancelations last week — all within a single day — ranging from local basketball tournaments to the Power 5 conference championships and ultimately the NCAAA Tournament. So there will be no March Madness this year. Or will there be?
Maybe the new madness is trying to avoid all of the virus hysteria. Along with trying to find a bottle of highly elusive hand sanitizer.
At this point, it is hard to keep track of everything that is being postponed, rescheduled or canceled altogether.
The pace of the developing news headlines has been a bit alarming. It’s almost as if we are living out one of those pandemic disaster movies.
You know, the movie about where a virus spreads across the world, often with devastating consequences.
A few movies and TV shows immediately come to mind. “Outbreak,” “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” “Stephen King’s The Stand” and “The Walking Dead,” among others, deal with a global virus outbreak.
Up until this point, I’ve considered those movies and television shows to be strictly science-fiction and entertainment.
Now, they are starting to feel a little too close to home.
•••
We’ve waited a long time for spring to get here.
But now I’m not for sure what to expect. It could be a challenging few weeks and months ahead.
But we should avoid panic and hysteria. There is also no need to hoard items.
Yes, those Clorox and Lysol disinfectant wipes are being put to good use right now. We should keep our work stations cleaned.
We should all continue to monitor our local media sources. Here at the Daily Telegraph, we are doing our best to keep area residents informed about the ever evolving situation.
We should all practice good hygiene. There is nothing wrong with washing our hands with hot water and soap on a regular basis.
That’s something we should do every day, virus or not.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
