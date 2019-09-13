Fall is a season that transforms the world around us

Fall is looming upon us. It’s already beginning to take over our daily decisions and the environment around us. Residents should prepare as it is rapidly nearing.
Am I talking about an ominous force? No, I’m talking about fall.
I have always loved fall. I don’t do well in the blistering heat, as I quickly become overheated and sick, and I despise winter. Snow is appalling and I will never enjoy the desolate bleak landscape that it creates.
Fall on the other hand completely transforms the world around us. The brisk and crisp air has always mesmerized me. I can remember playing in my backyard as a child and being captivated as the wind blew the withered leaves off of the trees that then drifted down to the ground in an enchanting dance.
I thrive in sweaters and jackets and I always feel best when there’s a little chill in the air. There’s also just something magical about the feeling of a new beginning. Though leaves and other plants are decaying, the holiday season is just beginning.
As I’ve stated in my columns before, I love spooky things. I’ve always been drawn to the creepy crawlies of spiders and bats and I love Dracula, Frankenstein and their cohorts. Unofficially dubbed, “spooky season,” in millennial culture, I am more than ready to get spooky.
During early fall, with the days shortening, I always pass one particular dead tree on my way to work.
Due to the days being shorter, and my schedule timing, I always pass by the tree while the sun falls directly on it. Since it’s dead, the sun glistens across the many spider webs through its branches. I love seeing this tree every day. It’s absolutely beautiful.
Though I love fall and all it has to offer, I find myself wondering why the foliage fades away. To find out, I did some research.
As the days shorten plants such as trees are left with fewer sunlight hours. With a reduction in sunlight comes a reduction in means for the leaves to create nourishment, according to the website Gardening Know How.
As the leaves lack the means to create chlorophyll, or the pigments in chloroplasts that make leaves green, and also aid in the photosynthesis process, the leaves cease their processes altogether. When growth processes cease, the leaves of course die and fall off of the tree, according to the Gardening Know How site.
While some falls result in a vast display of yellow, orange and red trees, the season’s foliage sometimes falls flat in its coloring. If the fall season is colder than usual, the leaves will die quicker, turn brown and fall off faster.
The reason for the leaves shedding isn’t just simply because of lack of sunlight. It’s also an act of self-preservation.
You may notice that not all trees lose their foliage in the winter. Pine trees and other evergreen trees don’t shed and this is because they have thick layers of wax to protect their needles from freezing, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica website.
With trees such as maples that have leaves unlike evergreens, the cells inside of the leaves are more susceptible to freezing. The freezing of water inside of the cells can result in cell rupture which in turn makes the cells useless, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.
Similar to a bear hibernating, trees lie seemingly dormant until they begin to pop green pods of regrowth.
Though they’re still alive, they look dead with the lack of leaves.
Other happenings of fall include the migration of animal species. Birds, such as geese, migrate to warmer climates to escape the chilling temperatures of late fall and winter. I can’t say I blame them for fleeing winter. I would if I could.
Not all birds migrate, including the cardinal. The red-headed avian sticks around through the harsh winter months.
Within the sect of those who migrate, it’s broken into three different groupings. Those who migrate short distances, medium distances and long distances, according to the Lyric Wild Bird Food website.
Reasons other than cold temperatures cause birds to migrate, including the dwindling of food sources.
With foliage and insects supplies shrinking considerably during the winter, birds must look elsewhere for the necessary nourishment, thus leading them to migrate.
While fall is full of enjoyable spooks and pumpkin-flavored treats, it’s also full of God’s perfect creations.
How else would birds know when and where to migrate without God implanting them with the knowledge to do so?
God’s glory and creation can be found in the little things and those are some of what amazes me most.
