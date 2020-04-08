Facial expressions are often masked during new virus era

Sometimes you can learn a lot about a person simply by studying their facial expressions. Doing so will often reveal that the individual is experiencing a sense of anger, sadness, happiness or confusion.
Of course, it is harder to gauge a person’s facial expression when he or she is wearing a mask, which is now a common occurrence. In fact, it is starting to look like a 50-50 divide in our area, at least when you observe those brave souls who are still venturing out in public.
It would appear that about half of them are wearing some type of face mask or cloth covering their mouth and nose. The other half aren’t wearing masks or gloves. And some appear oblivious to the current pandemic emergency.
Sadly, some of these individuals are young people who are still acting like it is just a normal day. You know what I mean. Those glorious pre-pandemic days when our greatest worry was whether it was going to rain or snow. These young people are not practicing social distancing guidelines or taking the current crisis seriously.
What will it take for them to realize this isn’t a joking matter?
Another trend I’ve noticed is the growing number of people who are simply driving around in their vehicles, motorcycles and, yes, even ATVs, on area roadways. All, it would appear, with nowhere to go. I think they are simply driving around just to get out of the house. But at least, in doing so, they are avoiding large crowds and practicing social distancing to a certain extent.
How long will all of this continue? Who knows at this point. Government officials in Virginia say they don’t expect the virus to peak until May. And now that a COVID-19 hotspot has developed in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle, the crisis also could linger on longer than originally anticipated for the Mountain State.
Also troubling is the pending number of test results that health officials in Mercer County are still waiting on. We have been told that number is upwards of 80 plus. Will all of those test results come back negative, or could we end up with a spike in cases locally? This is something we are watching closely.
Sadly, as area residents already know, the message coming from the Mercer County Health Department in recent weeks has been mixed, and at times, downright confusing. That’s truly unfortunate. During a global pandemic, national emergency and state emergency, it is imperative that we have highly experienced and qualified health professionals leading our local response.
As we adjust to our new normal, we also look to our state and federal leaders for guidance and a clear message. The daily press briefings from President Donald Trump and the federal Coronavirus Task Force have been informative, as has the daily press briefings from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is only holding press briefings three days a week. However, considering the alarmingly high number of COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth, he should probably be speaking to state residents and the press on a daily basis, as well.
I, like so many others, would have preferred to have had more time to prepare for this plague. As the virus exploded in China back in January, I started buying canned food as a precaution. Of course, I would have bought a lot more had I known this was going to happen. I also would have stocked up on more DVD movies, medical supplies and other basic necessities.
However, there isn’t much good that can be accomplished by dwelling on the past. Now our focus is on navigating this new normal as we hope for a return to better days later this summer. At some point, once this crisis has ended, we have to start reopening area businesses and getting the economy moving again.
