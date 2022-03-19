A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On the U.S. Senate approving a bill to make daylight saving time permanent:
• Yes — Judy S.
• Yes! — Dianna D.
• It’s about time — Thomas H.
• Yes so glad! — Sandra T.
• I’m cool with it — Dustin F.
• It will save on electricity — Jabbo W.
On a story about ground being broken on a $40 million manufacturing plant at Exit 1 in Bluefield:
• Thank you to everyone for the hard work, jobs are definitely needed in the area — Rod B.
• Hope it brings other businesses to the area — Brandon D.
• Good to see this — Edward P.
• About time they bring something good to Mercer County — Carol D.
• Great — Larry S.
On a story about Virginia Democrats wanting Republican Gov. Glenn Younkin to declare a state of emergency over gas prices:
• Geez it’s their party doing this…. — David J.
• This is laughable! Their “president” is responsible for this! — Michael B.
• Trying to look good for mid-term election — Lisa D.
• Since the Democrats hate oil and gas then the gas companies need to cut off their gas at their homes and let them use windmills and solar panels to heat their homes and heat the water they use to cook meals with and the water they shower in — Delbert C.
• Won’t happen — extraction industries control Republicans — Bill S.
On a story about U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., announcing $3 million for a natural gas line project on John Nash Boulevard in Bluefield:
• I’m thankful they are creating some jobs so that those who have a work ethic can support themselves and their families. The U.S. has all the energy it needs and more. — Dena M.
• Great news which will be a plus to attract new businesses to build along John Nash/Exit 1 — Hobart C.
• Wonder how that got approved because the Democrats hate the gas industry?— Delbert C.
• What about a natural gas line to Bluewell? — Nelson L.
On a story about The RiffRaff in Princeton receiving federal funds for a new museum:
• This is fantastic news! Congratulations to the RiffRaff, Lori McKinney, and everyone else involved! — Annette B.
• Great news for the city of Princeton, W.Va. and my many friends downtown there working so hard — Hobart C.
• They’ll do a good job — Bill S.
On a story about a new bakery, Our Daily Bread, opening in Princeton:
• Awesome! Can’t wait to go home and get some goodies! — Michelle M.
• I know Kenya! She is awesome! I know she will do wonderful! — Jennifer M.
• Congratulations! Looking forward to stopping by soon for some goodies — Anita H.
• This area has needed a quality independent bakery and it is wonderful to see these folks in business — Pete S.
On a story about a former Tazewell County teacher facing 176 counts of pornography, solicitation of a minor charges:
• $10,000 bond seems a little low in my opinion, considering the nature of the felony charges he’s facing — Donald C.
• This is awful. Prayers for the students and their families — Samantha B.
• Is anyone paying attention to the environment? There had to be signs! School is suppose to be a safe place — Cathy H.
• All these charges and only a $10,000 bond? What is going (on) with that low bond figure? — Bill S.
On a story about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealing to the U.S. Congress to do more to help Ukraine’s fight against Russia:
• President Zelenskyy, you are a true leader! We need more leaders like you in the world! — Barbara H.
• He’s a true hero! — Maggy A.
