A selection of content from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about Republican Glenn Younkin winning the high-profile governor’s race in Virginia, along with the GOP sweeping most other state races:
• Virginia is going to be more like Florida now. Good luck — Rachel C.
• Awesome news! We’ve been praying for him to win! — Kim L.
• Just the beginning, red wave across the nation. Let’s keep it going — Mills A.
On a story about Republicans winning at least 50 House seats in Virginia, and majority control of that legislative chamber:
• This is why non presidential elections are so important — Lonna A.
• The Democratic party really needs to dig deep within and try to see what they are doing wrong. Or to at least admit to themselves that what they’ve been doing is wrong — Chuck W.
• Yea, Virginia! — Margaret M.
On a story about President Joe Biden saying that Virginia’s red wave wasn’t a blowback against him:
• Keep on believing that — Peggy H.
• Yeah think what you want to Joe. We know the truth. LOL. We the people took Virginia back yesterday — Angela H.
• He didn’t do anything wrong, but the landscape got worse while he was in charge and he’s getting the blame — Brandon D.
• Out of touch with reality, exactly why they lost — Mills A.
On a story about heating, gasoline and food prices still rising:
• Yes! People that are on Social Security are not going to be able to pay for all their needs! I know some that are having to pick and choose what is most important! — Suzie L.
• And all of a sudden, $15 an hour means nothing again — Travis B.
• Yes, and it’s even harder to shrug off the storms of our climate changing — Allison H.
• You can thank Joseph R. Biden for the screwed up economy and the high price of gasoline and heating oil — Jim R.
• Hey to all you Biden supporters! Look what you’ve done. Look what you chose to run this beautiful country— Stephanie T.
On a story about the state of West Virginia preparing vaccines for children ages 5 to 11:
• Why are children 5 to 11 just now getting the virus when it has been around for almost 2 years? — Karen M.
• Because a virus mutates. Children were getting it early on but the newer variants are more likely to infect kids — Donald Z.
• There’s such a thing as natural antibodies and freedom to chose. Just wait all you sheep people that continue to comply and give your freedoms away — Jason H.
On a story about the city of Bluefield planning to install cameras in the downtown area:
• It’s a good thing. Spend the money for protection for its citizens, not on something foolish — Ron W.
• Bluefield is behind the times. Lil ole Peterstown has this already and has for years — Dale C.
On a story about Social Security recipients receiving a Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) increase in January:
• When the demand increases from the pandemic winding down, but supply is still catching back up, you end up with inevitable temporary inflation — Ace B.
• Sure and Medicare is going up too. That means people aren’t getting raises. We are actually going to lose — Nicole B.
• Despite all this, the left continues with all is well — Bill C.
• If they would quit granting all the increases American Electric Power and American Water asks for it would be a blessing for a lot of people — Darrell L.
On a story about U.S. Senator Joe Manchin not fully committing to President Joe Biden’s $1.85 trillion social spending, climate change bill:
• Please Mr. Manchin! Stop these radical Democrats from wasting any more tax dollars! — Bonnie L.
• Republicans will never vote for him, and now Democrats aren’t going to back him — Neal V.
