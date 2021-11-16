A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., trying to overturn President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate on private businesses:
• Mandates work, just look at New York City. Fireman/police are getting vaccinated (police more so than fireman) but every day more fireman are getting vaccinated! — Bill S.
• Someone with the shots plus the booster tests positive but then still catches it and can spread it. So what’s the difference on getting it or not? — Nicole C.
• No! It’s supposed to be a free country — Shleeta R.
• Next up — bring back polio! — Dave H.
On a story about House Democrats still trying to pass the $1.85 trillion social spending, climate bill:
• Enough of all these bills you want to pass, and want to spend our money. Half of the money goes right into your pockets — Joan B.
• Will destroy America! — Carolyn T.
• This is a great opportunity for development! Let’s look forward and expand Bluefield’s industry! Renewables are the future — Bridget O.
On a story about West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filing a lawsuit over President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate on private businesses:
• The federal government is over stepping its authority but the state can mandate the vaccine — Joseph V.
• Patrick Morrisey does not speak for every citizen in West Virginia — Deb Mc C.
• Glad to hear! — Candy T.
• So embarrassing — Anthony U.
On a story about state health officials placing a hold on vaccine booster shots at the Mercer County Health Department after wrong dosages were administered by the agency:
• This is sad and frightening. SMH. Prayers for those individuals who received the wrong dosage — Jimmy V.
• They need to get it together at the health department — Debra W.
• Incompetence, no surprise, hope those that were mis-dosed are OK — Charles B.
On a story about lawsuits being filed by 26 states against President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate on private businesses:
• I’ve never had to prove my vaccinations to get or keep a job. Ever! This is ridiculous — Kelli C.
• If you decline the vaccine, you are subjected to weekly testing. Why is that a big deal? — Kerri B.
• A lot of people don’t trust the vaccine because of the mixed messages they have seen and heard about it. Also the jab and the virus has been used politically — Dave B.
On a story about U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., trying to stop a plan by the Biden administration to make payments to undocumented migrant families:
• Thank you, Senator Capito! Take care of legal Americans because we are the ones paying taxes — Pat S.
• Paying someone who broke your immigration laws doesn’t make any sense. By paying someone to break the law, doesn’t that also make you a criminal? — Dave B.
On a story about West Virginia Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad saying the Mercer County Health Department made a “lazy and dumb” mistake with the vaccine boosters:
• Will the Mercer County Health Department be held accountable for these actions? — Dusty McK.
• I hope the people who were victims of this negligence are OK! — Autumn B.
• Possibly will set back vax rates as anti-vaxers will use this this to discourage others from getting vaccinated — Bill S.
On a story about a hero hound leading a good samaritan to rescue their puppy pal:
• Great story with a happy ending! — Lisa P.
• Craziest thing ever! So glad they were OK! They were the sweetest dogs ever — Valeria S.
• So give this dog a hero ribbon — Barb T.
• Good dog — Anne P.
On a story about U.S. consumer prices soaring to a new 30 year high as inflation tightens its grip on America:
• And he (Biden) doesn’t care how high prices go. He wants gas and oil to go as high as possible forcing people to get electric cars and solar panels — Kat L.
• This was sure to come — world-wide economic shut down for COVID for about a year, re-opening, massive increase in demand with still-recovering supply chains — all of that equals higher prices e.g., inflation (supply and demand). You can’t blame any political party or leader — Jamie E.
• Kinda makes me wonder if all the people that voted for Biden are pleased with themselves — Dana B.
