On a story about two Bluefield women being sought in the shooting death of a 13-year-old girl:
• Heartbreaking on so many levels — Kim A.
• God will lead, guide and direct the officers right to them. He seen the sins and he sees exactly where they are — Lily McG.
• This is so sad. I pray they get justice for this girl. Praying for her family — Juanita G.
• A waste of a young life and for what reason? — Bill S.
• Turn yourself in. You killed a child — Michelle C.
• Praying for the family — Wanda F
On a story about a man serving life in prison for a 1991 murder in Tazewell County appealing his case to the Virginia Court of Appeals:
• My question is there new evidence to prove innocence? If not it will be denied — Lily McG.
On a story about the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors considering a panhandling, loitering ordinance:
• What is the difference between a civic group and panhandlers collecting money at these same spots? Seems like they create the same problems — Bill S.
• Then on top of it they think it’s OK to do it because you got the fire company and the police brigade out there doing it — BillDee P.
• Thank goodness — Delma H.
On a story about elected officials in West Virginia getting a 10 percent pay hike:
• Any raise for the county elected officials should be voted on by the public — Dusty McK.
• I agree with all the increases except for the county commission. They can’t even let a marijuana dispensary open — Donald Z.
• Yes, because they put their lives on the line for the public every day. They absolutely deserve it — Marishka B.
On a story about U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va, saying he will vote in support of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the U.S. Supreme Court:
• He is never going to change, Joe has got to go — Larry L.
• She might be a good state attorney but knows nothing about Constitution Law and will vote on anything the Democrats want — Jim H.
• I thought he was going in right direction. Must have fell off the wagon — Mike M.
• He’s not too dang trustworthy. Hope so this time — Connie H.
• That would be the only thing you have done for us — Ella T.
• Don’t do it Joe, she hates coal and she will use that beautiful smile of hers while stabbing you right in the back! — Larry T.
On a story about West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announcing the Friends With Paws dog therapy program:
• Or we could teach reading and math — Steven T.
• We need God back in the school, not dogs! — Vern B.
On a story about West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey seeking increased federal prosecutions of fentanyl cases:
• Where are you going to put them? On top of the other inmates or build other facilities because all facilities are overpopulated and you expect the correctional officers to take care of two pods and no extra pay — Lilly McG.
• Large scale dealers in this drug need to be facing the death penalty — Steven T.
On a story about Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at the Oscars, and then winning the best actor award:
• Who still watches the Oscars? — David J.
• Anyone else, besides me, think this was fake — Bill S.
• Finally entertaining TV — Lisa D.
On a story about Bluefield Daily Telegraph Editor Samantha Perry being named CNHI Columnist of the Year, the fifth time she has received the honor:
• Well deserving — Vern B.
• Congratulations — Fern C.
On a story about the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office searching for two Kentucky men who robbed Hurley flood victims:
• They won’t release their names until they are arrested. People in Buchanan County, be careful! — Rachel C.
• If they have any common sense left they are best to surrender and quit hiding like cowards do — Lily McG.
