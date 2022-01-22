A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about the Biden administration offering free COVID-19 tests through a government website:
• This is a great idea. Think the number should be based on the amount of people in your household though — Brandon D.
• No thanks, Joe — Samantha B.
On a story about how significant winter storms are not unusual for the region:
• You’re forgetting January 1998. We had feet of snow, massive power outages — Debra S.
• Absolutely this is not “unusual.” It’s the way of life living in West Virginia, Southwest Virginia and the mountains. Our media and television meteorologist nudge a mile over the National Weather Service just to be the first to brag the loudest — Rhonda G.
• We do live in the mountains and it is January — Steven T.
On an opinion column from West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner about restoring confidence in elections:
• Already have confidence in our elections and don’t need a Trumpie changing the rules so Trumpies will have confidence if only they win — Bill S.
• It’s not who votes but who counts the votes — Steven T.
On a story about Mercer County Clerk Verlin Moye describing changes to voting precincts:
• I would rather have that kind of letter instead of the one informing me they plan to increase my property taxes — Bill C.
• They said there’d be tribulations in the end times — Matt M.
On a story about the final miles of Corridor Q in Grundy set for construction:
• Biggest waste of money in the history of wasting money in this state — Kenneth C.
• A long time coming, and I think it will help showcase the area beauty especially the Breaks — Hobart C.
On a story about history-making Republican Winsome Earle-Sears beginning her tenure as Virginia’s new lieutenant governor:
• I’m praying for much success Ms Winsome Earle-Sears. Thank you for your sacrifice and service — Bill B.
• Hope for the best — Darlene Y.
• Awesome — Bonnie H.
• Congratulations — Carolyn T.
• Awesome! — Pat S.
On a story about West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, still recovering from COVID-19, warning that the Omicron variant is running rampant in the state:
• And he was totally vaccinated. So what good were the shots? — Steven T.
• if you got it after four to five jabs then anyone can. So why keep pushing the jabs? — Cory B.
On an opinion column from James H. “Smokey” Shott regarding federal control of elections, and attempts by Democrats to do away with the filibuster:
• Since when is requiring ID to vote denying people their constitutional rights? — Bill C.
• No to federal control of elections! — Linda A.
• When the states deny people their constitutional rights, like voting, the feds step in to correct it — Bill S.
On a story about the Biden administration denying the FEMA appeal for flood victims in Southwest Virginia:
• FEMA is a political organization that helps their political friends — Dennis R.
• FEMA knows Hurley is made up of mostly Republican conservatives! — Larry T.
On a story about Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, issuing an executive order stating that parents can decide whether or not their children participate in mask mandates in their schools:
• The first bit of common sense I’ve heard in a long time — Delma H.
• Of course the Democrats would push back. How else are they going to be able to control you — Jeanie M.
On a story about Russia moving more troops westward amid escalating Ukraine tensions, and how the Biden administration is responding to that threat:
• They see our inept leadership — Bill C.
