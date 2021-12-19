A selection of comments from our Facebook Facebook last week:
On a story about most beds at Princeton Community Hospital being full again due to COVID:
• This is never going to end! — Michelle W.
• This is a problem for many hospitals. No beds in surrounding cities and states — Stephanie K.
• Here’s the bottom line: Many folks are “anti-vaccine.” It is their right. But with it is consequence — Chuck W.
• I thought we were not going to hear anymore about this virus after election day, that’s what they told me — Neal V.
On a story about the latest surge in inflation raising questions about whether America can afford President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending, climate change bill:
• Anyone still doubting climate change, just look at the recent tornados in Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas — Bill S.
• Inflation is currently at a 39 year high and these Einstein’s want to spend trillions more? — Bill C.
On a story about Molly the Pit Bull being rescued after a roadside injury:
• Thank God for the good people that rescued this poor little dog — Patricia D.
• God bless the family that found her and sought care — Cassandra K.
• Beautiful dog. I hope she heals well — Darla L.
• People love to set out dogs on Three Forks and Bradshaw mountains in hopes someone will pick them up. People need to be caught and prosecuted for doing this. Too many starve or die by getting hit — Kathy T.
• Praying that the little dog will heal and find a good forever home — Beulah M.
On a story about U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. and President Joe Biden still at odds over the $1.75 trillion social spending and climate change bill:
• Hang tough, Senator Manchin! — Grace G.
• He will cave, he’s just wanting attention! — Donald N.
• Has our country deteriorated to the point that the government has to pay monthly checks to the citizens for having kids? — Bill C.
• WV Dems need to find a replacement! — Bill S.
On a story about Hobby Lobby raising its minimum wage to $18.50 per hour:
• Guessin’ I’m going to apply at Hobby Lobby — Jamie W.
• Will their employees get 40 hours a week though? — Mary V.
On a story about a $2 billion broadband investment reaching the Southwest Virginia region:
• I’ve heard repeatedly that we’re going to get internet. I will believe it when it happens! — Janice McD.
• Oh no! Socialism! — Hoss K.
On a letter to the editor calling for the end of this weekly column due to some people making “mean” comments, and the question of whether Facebook Feedback should or shouldn’t continue in the Daily Telegraph?:
• Yes — Deb M.
• Personally I like this section and look forward to reading the comments. Don’t believe these are nasty. Reminds me years ago when a member of the ‘reader’s board’ wanted to eliminate “Letters to the Editor” because they were mean— Bill S.
• No — Delma H.
• Many keyboard warriors want to stay anonymous. But I’m in agreement. If someone is “brave” enough to post garbage or belittle someone online then it should be fair that (we) all know who this person is — Chuck W.
On a story about work on the Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield coming to a halt, and city officials blaming the delay on Norfolk Southern:
• Cmon Norfolk Southern let’s get it together! These folks need a bridge — Dan R.
• Norfolk Southern needs to step up and get this project back on schedule while the weather is good! — Eleanor M.
On a story about turnpike tolls increasing again on Jan. 1:
• One word — EZ pass.. One trip from Barboursville to Bluefield pays for the whole year — Lori S.
• That is ridiculous! — Larry T.
• EZ Pass is the way to go. One trip to Charleston from Bluefield would pay for it — Valerie H.
• This is ridiculous! I bypass the tolls no matter what. I refuse to pay the fee to put in the turnpike authorities pocket — Jeanette C.
• They were gonna take them out a few years ago. What happened to that? — Hallie F.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.