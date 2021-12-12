A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about inflation climbing to its highest rate since 1982, with food, energy and housing costs surging once again in November:
• I’m voting for Biden next election! With a winner like him what else is there to lose? —Shane R.
• Elections have consequences. Think before you vote next time! — Dave B.
• He is building back better — Michael P.
• Ain’t Democrats special? — Larry T.
• Joe did that! — Mac R.
On a story about Democrats losing a recount in two Virginia House races, and Republicans gaining majority control of the Virginia House of Delegates:
• How could it not? — Justin J.
• A new beginning of an “Adult” government in the Old Dominion — Carl T.
• Virginia Republicans have a record of being disastrous for Virginia when they win. What new disaster will they lead Virginia into? — Bill S.
• Awesome news! — Tammy S.
• As it should be — Diana D.
• The results must have been overwhelming — Steven T.
On a story about New York City imposing a vaccine mandate on all private sector employers:
• Many don’t like de Blasio, but you can’t argue with the results he has accomplished in New York — Frances C.
• New York City will be a ghost town pretty soon! — Suzie L.
• Just wait. Those who haven’t been vaccinated, they will want to put into camps soon — Rob H.
• Typical liberal idiot! — Larry T.
On a story about President Joe Biden saying the U.S. will diplomatically boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics:
• A little too late for that considering that this current administration is basically rubbing elbows with one another — David B.
• Actually doing something that makes sense — Rosanna H.
• That’ll show em — Steven T.
• Perhaps China can invite Trump to represent the U.S. Bet he wouldn’t charge them too much to do it — Bill S.
On a story about Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordering the removal of the pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee:
• Youngkin should order it back up — Lonna A.
• That’s a shame and disgraceful to our veterans. They might as well slap them in there face — Joann W.
• This was a monument to traitors who fought and killed American soldiers — Bill S.
On a story about West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey vowing to fight President Biden’s vaccine mandate with every legal tool at his disposal:
• So, if this mandate can be blocked by the court how, about all those other mandates issued by the government, such as speed limits, closing times for bars, hunting seasons, gun laws, etc. — Bill S.
On a story about the Mercer County Health Department closing due to COVID-19 exposure:
• I thought you didn’t have to quarantine if you were vaccinated per CDC? — Ashton S.
• This makes no sense. But wouldn’t all the workers have been vaccinated? Wearing masks? Sanitizing everything in sight? Just how powerful is this virus?— Steven T.
On a story about the economic impact the completion of the Coalfields Expressway project would have on Virginia and West Virginia:
• This desperately needs to be expedited and become a top focus — Ace B.
• Look at Route 66 history. I need more information. Big roads kill small towns most of the time — Emmett L.
• It’s open from Lester Square near Beckley to just outside of Mullens — Bill C.
• It will simply allow shoppers from small towns to get to larger towns. No wealth will be created, just moved around — Steven T.
On a story about New York’s Attorney General wanting former President Donald Trump to testify in an ongoing civil probe:
• Leave the poor man alone. What has Biden done? Nothing but raise inflation! — Sharon L.
• I think they are carrying this a bit too far. They need to get a life — Delma H.
• Yes! Lock him up! — Dave H.
On a story about U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., joining all Republicans in blocking Biden’s vaccine mandate in the U.S. Senate:
• Then why does he support family leave? It should be left for contract between company and workers — Larkin R.
• What the POTUS was doing was connecting his executive order to a 1970 act called the Emergency Temporary Standard — Chuck W.
• Joe should just make it official already! — Dave H.
