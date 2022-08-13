On a story about Russia sentencing basketball star Griner to nine years in prison
• I wonder if she still hates the USA ..... she thought she was entitled.....I guess she wasn’t lol — Susan U.
• Folks need to stay out of there, or in my opinion any foreign countries. Russia is gonna be demanding and we know what for. I don’t see that happening either — Connie H.
• Break the law pay the price stop your crying — Kenneth P.
On a story about how a tougher IRS enforcement is key to Manchin spending package
• 87,000 IRS agents. Is anyone that stupid? There shouldn’t be 870 total. — Jesse H.
• The IRS need to be looking closer at our political leaders and see where their wealth flows from — Steven T.
• People who pay their fair share have nothing to worry about. They need to catch all the tax cheats, both individuals and corporations. — Donald Z.
On a story about how Sen. Capito is “very disappointed” with the Inflation Reduction Act
• … It’s the biggest climate investment to date. Medicare can now negotiate drug prices, which is huge. … This bill benefits America. No taxes raised on people making under 400k, corporations making over a billion have to pay their share. … — Blake B.
On a story about Sen. Manchin stating the Inflation Reducation Act is a “great piece of legislation”
• Sorry, NO great piece of legislation would include making big government even bigger by adding 87,000 new IRS agents! … — Larry T.
On a story about the West Virginia PSC advising assistance for paying rising utility bills
• It’s coming to a point where buying some solar panels is making a whole lot of financial sense — Ace B.
• PSC always caves and gives into these rate hikes. We need a new PSC one that looks out for the people not corporations. — Dusty McK.
• How about the companies quit raising the bill. For example Mountaineer Gas wants to tack on $25 more a month to people. Its not right! — Delta F.
• The rate in W.Va. is way to high. Double what I paid in Florida and what my son pays in South Carolina. How about the PSC reduction in rates to come in line with income. … — Allen N.
On a story about the FBI’s raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate
• But yet Hunter Biden skates right under the radar! Interesting. — Keith G.
• Sad day they can’t go after the Bidens but someone that cares about American people time to take this country back — Gary B.
On a Smokey Shott column stating justice must not be allowed to be used as a partisan weapon
• Great article that was proven again just last night, there are two completely different justice systems in the country! … — Larry T.
• Justice served to a deserving person who is no different from anyone else! — Tammie Z.
• So we are in agreement that the insurrectionists need to be punished to the fullest extent of the law…including those who aided, abetted, and instigated right? — Jeff M.
• I think the Constitution protects all of the protestors, … is the reason for the second amendment, to protect against a tyrannical government. The only thing they did wrong, was try to protect the best president we have ever had. … — Robert N.
