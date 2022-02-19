On a story about the Monroe County Sheriff fined $100 for DUI
• A $100 fine for any DUI is ridiculously low. … All concerned citizens should lobby the legislature to strengthen DUI laws and penalties. … — Annette B.
• $100. Are you kidding me? If that was anyone else they would be in jail. Talk about double standards. — Delma H.
• I had to pay triple that for a speeding ticket years ago! He should be held to the same standards as everyone else — or even harsher since he is law enforcement — Angela H.
• He should be made to do community service also. — Mary F.
On a story about Sen. Capito urging Pres. Biden to tackle “astounding” inflation
• It is getting harder and harder to just afford the rising utilities and basic necessities let alone anything else. Not everyone has an endless income, some people live on a fixed income. — Ophelia M.
• Record profits for American Corporations and Price Gouging, This is a job for congress to drag these companies into congress and rip them a new one. — Joe H.
• …2021 was the first in my life since my first job as a teenager that my purchasing ability went down. … — Bill C.
On a story about a company to build $40M plant at Exit 1 in Bluefield
• That’s great news for the area — Karen C.
• Relocation to west Virginia from California means they get cheaper labor — Robert B.
• Sure hope it comes true. So many times they somehow fall by the wayside and never get done — Pam D.
• Very good ! I like to see my hometown doing well ! Keep up the good work ! — Connie J.
• That’s good news — Glenda C.
• I hope they are going to make computer chips for the vehicles — Lisa W.
On a story about Pres. Biden urging Congress to take action on gun control
• Once again he’s running scared and demanding the gun control because it interferes with his ability to control the people! — Delma H.
• It would be awesome if he would be as interested in some real problems that are actually hurting Americans such as inflation, boarder security, and crime.
• Hopeless case. Can’t get them [people] to work together in anything — Connie H.
On a story about Grubb Studio shuttering after decades in Bluefield
• What a wonderful article. So sad to see this iconic business closing its doors. So much history! Wishing Mr. McNeil an enjoyable retirement. — Angie S.
• End of an era for sure. — Sheri W.
• The magnificent work will live on. — Bill C.
• Another piece of America is lost thank you sir — Tim W.
On a story about inmates taking over the third floor of the McDowell County prison
• Hours?? Seriously that terrifying for the guards — Amanda S.
• … The state needs to step in and do something besides sitting there until someone is killed. … — Lily McG.
• I grew up there can’t believe they turned that hospital into a prison crazy how welch has changed — Carla M.
• … They need to hire some old school COs and let them run it. — Crystal G.
On a story about Pres. Biden stating defending Ukraine could cause US economy pain
• Couldn’t be any worse than the economic pain his incompetent administration has inflicted upon the American people. — Bill C.
• He needs a excuse for running the economy in the ground how convenient. — Bub S
• He has already done enough to our economy — David K.
• … If you want to opine about our current economic troubles, and which there are plenty, you can look to the pandemic, unemployment, issues with transportation of goods, and the failures of the previous administration. … — Neal V.
On a story about the mother in the child eating dog feces case being sentenced
• Child abuse laws are not strong enough in WV! Disappointing reading these stories and they get slapped on the hand! — Debora B.
• … These sentences are not right. The damage she did to that child will be with it forever. … — Drema H.
• She is just as guilty as the Dillow guy!! You[‘re] the mother so act like it and protect your babies at ALL cost!! — Heather D.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.