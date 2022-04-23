A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about Bluefield and Princeton adding more surveillance cameras:
• Will the cities be hiring monitor tech/staff? — Clarence L.
• I think they should have cameras everywhere. Thank you — Shirley B.
• How about work on bringing more businesses into Bluefield with the money! Clean up the old buildings, give people a break on renting a building instead of worrying about who goes through a yellow light! Unbelievable — Melayne M.
• They need to be more concerned on the continually declining population. Both of residents and businesses — Erik P.
• Big brother is watching you! Can we please make 1984 fiction again! — Danny B.
On a story about officials announcing a statewide crackdown on speeding in work zones:
• Good. You’re putting the workers’ lives at risk going 75 through a 55 work zone — Richard G.
• That’s wonderful. Need to come to Skygusty and surrounding areas for coal trucks speeding and not on their side of the road — Carolyn B.
On a story about President Joe Biden requiring U.S.-made steel for iron infrastructure:
• Wonderful news. Just wondering, does this administration understand the energy sources required to manufacture these construction materials? — Bill C.
• Remember when the steel workers were working, all was well with our country, going to get better I hope with, Made in the USA logo on everything we buy — Barb E.
On a story about a drug company reaching a $99 million settlement with W.Va.:
• And what will be done with the settlements? When so many has been lost and families suffering. Just wondering — Donna O
• Now if the higher ups use this money to actually help those with addiction and recovering addicts and their families — Delma H.
• What about the people whose lives were lost because of these doctors and drugs? — Jeanne L.
• That is pocket change to Big Pharma. Should have held out — Travis W.
On a story about a rash of catalytic converter thefts in the region in recent weeks:
• Ours was stolen Friday night and whoever can pay $400 for replacement is majorly lucky because the estimate is $2,400 from the shop — Jen S.
• Happening across the nation — Floyd C.
On a story about Gov. Jim Justice warning against residents skipping their second COVID booster shot:
• I got the first set of shots and had a severe reaction to the second one. So I can’t take anything else — Jessica B.
• My dang arm is still a little sore after the first booster six months ago! I say NO to the 2nd booster! (at least for now) — Larry T.
• Didn’t get the first one, not getting the second one — Delma H.
On a story about Appalachian Power filing for another rate increase, and with this one bills could rise by $18.41 a month:
• Enough is enough. The people who are calling for a price increase need to meet personally with their customers who are on fixed incomes and can’t squeeze anymore blood from a turnip — Dave B.
• People aren’t going to be able to live, with food, gas, prescriptions and everything else going up — Debbie H.
• The rate already increased. What the heck is going on here? — Deb. M.
• Place blame on the current administration in DC for inflation and regulations. Electricity is not immune from inflation, especially since electricity is dependent upon fossil fuels — Jerri H.
• Squeeze. Squeeze. Squeeze. That’s exactly what they are doing to us — Sandy P.
• Oh heavens no! What is a person to do? — Louise G.
• Current bill: $265. Bill after $18.41 increase: $783.64 — Dustin F.
• Biden’s Building Back Better Plan — Tammy Q.
