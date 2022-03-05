A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about the Mercer County Board of Health punting a decision on the location of a previously approved marijuana dispensary facility to the county commission:
• Nothing but a delaying tactic by those that don’t want it here — Bill S.
• Yes it is. It’s in their county and they are gonna reap the benefits of the taxes it brings in — Larry D.
• I don’t see why anyone has to approve a legal business — Josh T.
• If it isn’t their responsibility then there seems to be no reason to request approval — Brandon D.
On a story about state regulators approving a rate increase for West Virginia American Water Company:
• First it’s American Electric Power, then water, who’s next? When do those on Social Security get a substantial amount? — Delma H.
• Rich get richer. Poor get poorer! They make a profit every year and raise rates anyway — Robin C.
• So that means our water won’t taste like Clorox sewer water anymore and we won’t be under a constant boil water advisory? Because otherwise, they need to give us money or do their jobs! — Joe H.
On a story about a fatal coal mining accident in McDowell County:
• So sorry, prayers for the family — Rhonda C.
• So sorry to hear this. Sending prayers to the family — Samantha B.
• Prayers for family — Jimmy B.
On a story about West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice banning Russian produced liquor in the state:
• They already got your money. Why not have a sale on Russian liquor and donate proceeds to a Ukrainian charity? — Jessica E.
• Don’t worry about it we make our own — Kenneth P.
• How about becoming energy independent and banning Russian oil? — Mandy D.
• I wonder if he’ll ban the Russian owned coal mines in our state? — Tiffany J.
• Hope you’re throwing it away….buy American! — Karen C.
• Let’s pull Chinese made items off the shelves as well — Chris P.
• That will show them all right — Dakota C.
• Need to do more — Johnny W.
• Love our governor — Anne P.
On a story about the wife and daughter of a McDowell County mayor being charged with embezzlement, along with the city clerk:
• That money could have been used to repair the bridge in front of the fire department ... — Darlene D.
• Goes on in about every small town. Just start checking where grants and award monies go — Lisa D.
• Very sad that it was able to continue for so long — Angela H.
On a story about more than $20,000 in merchandise being stolen from the Grundy Walmart:
• This why the rest of us have to pay higher prices — Dena M.
• Who cares, people are tired of checking themselves out — Samuel B.
• That is neglect on Walmart’s part. That’s self checkout for you. This is hard to believe that happened and not one employee noticed — Judy A.
• How in the hell does anybody steal $ 20,000 of merchandise, and nobody knows nothing? — Chuck W.
On a story about President Joe Biden delivering the State of the Union address:
• If only he would have stayed on track and wouldn’t have signed those 100 executive orders undoing our booming economy and especially the Keystone Pipeline. Now we have to depend on others — MichaelandReazhonda F.
• It was simply a list of his failures, issues, and goals but the problem is not a single one was followed up with a how or a plan — Jay L.
• I’m not a fan of President Biden. But in these times, we need to at least look past differences. Especially if things escalate in Europe — Chuck W.
• No sane person believes Biden — Michael B.
• A disgrace to America — Sheila M.
On a story about oil prices surging to $110 a barrel as the Russia-Ukraine war wages on:
• Thanks Joe! — Shannon R.
• This too shall pass — Karen C.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.