On a story about an arrest in the cold case murder of Crystal Cantrell:
• If there was this much evidence and eyewitnesses there should have never been a cold case and it should have never taken a decade for him to be arrested. — Amber D.
• Took 10 years? Who … was working the investigation cause they need fired and all of their cases picked up by someone else! — Elaine F.
• May sweet Crystal Rest In Peace. — Melissa J.
• Such a sweet person justice finally RIP — Dana B.
On a story about schools reconsidering mask mandates as COVID cases ease:
• … If a store or some other institution requires a mask, no sweat. I’m not a jerk. I can wear it for 20 minutes. But left to my own devices and unless I’m visiting someone with serious health issues I’m not masking. … — Lee S.
• Hate masks, can’t stand them. Don’t wear them as is. It’s time for them to go. I think it should be a personal choice. Our body our choice. … — Brittany B.
• .. [I’m] Immune compromised. I’ll wear a mask forever. Much healthier when wearing a mask. — Marcia O.
• As someone still recovering from Covid and pneumonia, YES Air hurts my lungs even when it is warm, Going to be wearing a mask for a long time. — Lois D.
• No I’m not wearing a mask or taking the death jab for a virus that’s NEVER been isolated. — Lisa C.
On a story about electric bills in West Virginia, Virginia increasing:
• When is the PSC going to investigate AEP like they did Suddenlink? — Rachel C.
• I almost fainted. My bill was almost half of my income. — Ree F.
• It’s robbery and sad that AEP treats us like this . — Amber M
• This is crazy, I use wood heat and mine more than doubled so tell me again how it’s people’s heat — Drema H.
• Something is wrong with AEP when you’re not in your house for 5-6 weeks not using any appliances and your power bill is $50 higher . … — Debora B.
On a story about Mercer County receiving $50,000 for improvements to courthouse sidewalks:
• I hope they will paint some crosswalks on each side of the courthouse. — Kim T.
• I wish they would use it on parking! — Candy T.
• Needs a parking lot more than the sidewalk. The sidewalk isn’t that bad. — Gail G.
• Those sidewalks look much better than the roads we have to drive on around here! — Abigail S.
• There are so many sidewalks in Princeton in far worse shape. — Amy L.
On a story about a train derailment in McDowell County:
• Same train derailed in Bluefield, Va., just a couple weeks ago. Call the laid off workers back!! — Teddy B .
• So many trains derailing, hope everyone is OK — Barb T.
• Prayers for everyone for safety — Will V.
On a story about electric bills rising as more price hikes demand transparency:
• War on coal, Obama said electricity would skyrocket — Linda D.
• These price hikes need to end. The government needs to intervene with this and the gas prices! — Regina W.
• It’s a shame we have to pay so much on electricity and the food is outrageous and shelves are getting bare, it is awful everywhere — Dreama H.
• They have the license to steal you blind . — Brenda H.
• The power companies are the same jerks behind the negative attitudes toward solar and wind energy because of what else…the money. — Danny A.
• Mine was $356 and I was gone most of the month with furnace turned down! — Freda B.
On a story about the body of a missing Mercer County man found:
• Condolences for the family. May he rest in peace — Barbara P.
• This is so sad. My condolences to his family. — Delma H.
• Many prayers going up for his family — Melissa R.
On a story about trail permits skyrocketing as Hatfield-McCoy sales almost double:
•… a wonderful vacation, great time.— Bud R.
• Need to make the trails statewide — Brian R.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.