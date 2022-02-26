Facebook header

On a story about an arrest in the cold case murder of Crystal Cantrell:

• If there was this much evidence and eyewitnesses there should have never been a cold case and it should have never taken a decade for him to be arrested. — Amber D.

• Took 10 years? Who … was working the investigation cause they need fired and all of their cases picked up by someone else! — Elaine F.

• May sweet Crystal Rest In Peace. — Melissa J.

• Such a sweet person justice finally RIP — Dana B.

On a story about schools reconsidering mask mandates as COVID cases ease:

• … If a store or some other institution requires a mask, no sweat. I’m not a jerk. I can wear it for 20 minutes. But left to my own devices and unless I’m visiting someone with serious health issues I’m not masking. … — Lee S.

• Hate masks, can’t stand them. Don’t wear them as is. It’s time for them to go. I think it should be a personal choice. Our body our choice. … — Brittany B.

• .. [I’m] Immune compromised. I’ll wear a mask forever. Much healthier when wearing a mask. — Marcia O.

• As someone still recovering from Covid and pneumonia, YES Air hurts my lungs even when it is warm, Going to be wearing a mask for a long time. — Lois D.

• No I’m not wearing a mask or taking the death jab for a virus that’s NEVER been isolated. — Lisa C.

On a story about electric bills in West Virginia, Virginia increasing:

• When is the PSC going to investigate AEP like they did Suddenlink? — Rachel C.

• I almost fainted. My bill was almost half of my income. — Ree F.

• It’s robbery and sad that AEP treats us like this . — Amber M

• This is crazy, I use wood heat and mine more than doubled so tell me again how it’s people’s heat — Drema H.

• Something is wrong with AEP when you’re not in your house for 5-6 weeks not using any appliances and your power bill is $50 higher . … — Debora B.

On a story about Mercer County receiving $50,000 for improvements to courthouse sidewalks:

• I hope they will paint some crosswalks on each side of the courthouse. — Kim T.

• I wish they would use it on parking! — Candy T.

• Needs a parking lot more than the sidewalk. The sidewalk isn’t that bad. — Gail G.

• Those sidewalks look much better than the roads we have to drive on around here! — Abigail S.

• There are so many sidewalks in Princeton in far worse shape. — Amy L.

On a story about a train derailment in McDowell County:

• Same train derailed in Bluefield, Va., just a couple weeks ago. Call the laid off workers back!! — Teddy B .

• So many trains derailing, hope everyone is OK — Barb T.

• Prayers for everyone for safety — Will V.

On a story about electric bills rising as more price hikes demand transparency:

• War on coal, Obama said electricity would skyrocket — Linda D.

• These price hikes need to end. The government needs to intervene with this and the gas prices! — Regina W.

• It’s a shame we have to pay so much on electricity and the food is outrageous and shelves are getting bare, it is awful everywhere — Dreama H.

• They have the license to steal you blind . — Brenda H.

• The power companies are the same jerks behind the negative attitudes toward solar and wind energy because of what else…the money. — Danny A.

• Mine was $356 and I was gone most of the month with furnace turned down! — Freda B.

On a story about the body of a missing Mercer County man found:

• Condolences for the family. May he rest in peace — Barbara P.

• This is so sad. My condolences to his family. — Delma H.

• Many prayers going up for his family — Melissa R.

On a story about trail permits skyrocketing as Hatfield-McCoy sales almost double:

•… a wonderful vacation, great time.— Bud R.

• Need to make the trails statewide — Brian R.

