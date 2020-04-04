Exponential growth is a term we can learn and begin to change

The phrase is exponential growth. This means a specific way that a quantity increases over time. Our teachers, beginning in middle school, have for years shared the story using a penny as an example. Theoretically, if the conditions for growth are reversed or removed, then the quantity goes into what could be called “exponential decline.” We will come to that later, and hopefully, in our distressed world, not too much later.
In exponential growth, quantity begins with one unit. For example, suppose the quantity in question is a virus, such as COVID-19 and we begin with one infected person in a town, like Charleston. That person (even if he or she is not aware of being sick, which is very often the most dangerous situation of all) then comes in contact with at least one other individual.
On day two, person number one has infected someone else so that within 24 hours our number of virus-carrying people has doubled. Those two then come in contact with yet another person. By the end of day three, the number of infected people total four persons. Without isolation and not having been tested, it is entirely possible that not a single one of any of these people still might have no idea of being infected. We now know that symptoms often take days to appear, giving the virus frighteningly ample time to build and grow this type of scenario.
After four days, the rate doubles again – now there are eight infected people. Day five increases the number to 16 and on the sixth day there are 32. Within a single week the growth factor has now increased from one person to 64 infected individuals.
Journalist Matthew Cappucci notes that on March 1 the United States was reporting a total of 100 cases of the coronavirus and by the end of the month (this past Tuesday) there were more than 200,000 reported cases. What we don’t know is the number of infections not reported because of lack of testing. Using a variable form of the exponential growth formula, which by now has been modified by testing, treatment and social distancing, Cappucci reckons we are likely to have approximately a million known cases by April 11, which would be one week from today.
Yes, America is running out of supplies. We do not routinely deal with pandemics. Do you keep a large supply of hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and surgical-style masks in your medicine cabinet? I admit – I don’t. I often do not buy Tylenol until I get a headache. From that standpoint, I can understand part of the problem, although people in authority whose job it is to maintain the integrity of the nation are charged with taking care of such situations for the rest of us who live, work, raise families, pay taxes and do those “daily” things that people do to make a country.
There is plenty of blame to go around. Considering the exponential growth theory – how much damage could have been done by those thousands of beach goers who refused to stay off the sands? We may never know, but if only 10 of them in any town, such as Tampa, were infected, 10 could turn into 20, could turn into 40, could turn into 80, could turn into 160 awfully (emphasis on that word!) soon. That sad story coincides with the stubbornness of the state’s governor, Ron DeSantis, in refusing to call for citizens to stay at home until three days ago.
Certainly, the Chinese in position to inform the rest of the world when the COVID-19 appeared there are at the heart of the blame. That information would have made a tremendous difference and there is no escaping their culpability in this world-wide mess. With modern air travel, surely it would have eventually spread but all countries would have had a huge advantage in preparation time.
In America, President Donald Trump, who does not like to be blamed for anything and puts off taking responsibility for problems if there is anyone to pass the buck to, tried to downplay the seriousness and, until just the past few days, was actually saying he would like to have churches packed by Easter with businesses working.
Wouldn’t we all? Yet, the medical community, led by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was virtually unanimous in its opposition to this idea and so after more than a month, our president has changed (some of) his mind. Several governors around the nation have pointed out the difficulty in dealing with an administration which seems to want to be thanked for doing its job and will brook little criticism of policy. It is a scary time and has been made worse certainly by the Chinese reaction, but also by the puzzling attitude of some of our highest leaders.
In the meantime, thank all of you who are socially distant but joined at the heart. We will overcome this together and hopefully emerge as a more united nation than we have been in a long, long time.
Buy what you can from stores and restaurants with local owners. Call a relative, a friend, a neighbor and check on them. Wash your hands, keep six feet distant and touch not thy face!
As Tiny Tim might say, God Bless Us Every One.
Larry Hypes is a teacher at Bluefield High School. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
