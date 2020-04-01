Enjoy the great outdoors, but make sure your car will start afterwards

Sometimes, despite our best efforts, things simply don’t go as planned.
And often they can go terribly awry. I’ll give you a recent example.
Last week, only hours before the official “Stay at Home” order from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice was scheduled to take effect, I decided to stop at a local recreational spot. The hope was to simply slow down, enjoy nature and breathe for a few minutes.
I needed a distraction, no matter how brief, from the virus hysteria.
After all, headlines had been moving at a whirlwind pace. Each hour, it seemed, brought a new development.
So I sought out a familiar location where I could both enjoy the great outdoors and a little bit of social distancing. Just me and the fish in the lake.
What could possibly go wrong?
You guessed it. Just about everything.
But let’s start with my downtime with nature. I was able to enjoy the sights and sounds of Mother Nature while also getting a little bit of work done in the process. For example, I was able to update the newspaper’s website from a remote location while also adding stories to our Facebook page. All while enjoying the lake and a surprisingly stronger than expected WiFi connection.
Technology was working. Well, not all technology.
Soon Mother Nature decided to rain on my parade. Quite literally. A steady rain began to fall. I retreated back into my vehicle.
After a few minutes, I realized it was time to hit the road. So I put the key in the ignition, turned the key, and nothing happened.
Realizing the Jeep didn’t want to start, I immediately checked to make sure the vehicle was in park. It was. So I tried again. And again. And again.
No luck. The Jeep — a vehicle that I’m still making payments on — wouldn’t start.
Soon, when the digital readout on my radio showed a “12:00” reading, it became apparent that my battery was dying.
Yep. Two hours before the “Stay at Home” order was to take effect, and here I was stuck at the lake.
Call it dumb luck during a global pandemic.
Eventually, I was able to get help, and a charge via booster cables, from a family member. I was able to get the vehicle back home, and parked. At that point, we had about 40 minutes to make it to the local auto parts store before it was set to close at 7 p.m. (And would it even reopen with the new “Stay at Home” order?) Once I got there, my options were limited. A $150 battery or a $130 battery.
That was all they had in stock.
Apparently, just like toilet paper, there is a run on car batteries during the apocalypse.
So there went another $130 down the drain. But at least I should be getting one of those virus stimulus checks in the mail pretty soon. So that should certainly help.
The point of this story, I suppose, is fairly simple.
If you are going to stop and enjoy the great outdoors during the pandemic, make sure your car will start once it is time to leave.
My run with dumb luck didn’t stop there. The following day, of course, I had a key to break inside of a door lock. So I had to run out to the local home improvement warehouse to buy a new lock, as well.
While at the store, some guy waiting in line behind me apparently didn’t understand the concept of social distancing and standing six feet away. Instead, he was standing right beside of me. Finally, I turned around and gave him a dirty look. But I don’t think he even cared.
Oh, and did I mention, hours after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency — and the severity of the coronavirus crisis began sinking in — my Jeep also decided it was time for an oil change.
I was thankfully able to complete that task here on Bluefield Avenue in between work.
A global pandemic can be a stressful time for most Americans. Throw in dead car batteries, keys that break and mandatory oil changes, and that stress level can increase.
I hope you are having better luck than me.
Stay safe. And remember to keep practicing social distancing.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com
