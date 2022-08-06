The passing of Eleanor Kensinger closed an impressive chapter of a great educational career (hers) and left yet another indelible impression on another (mine). We became friends in late 1974 when my student teacher assignment was being reviewed at Bluefield State College and one of the possibilities discussed was a position at Graham High School.
Now, I understood very quickly that it would be a high school assignment after our supervisors at the “block” at BSC including Dr. Parker and Dr. Kaufman allowed us to review various levels of local schools. It took about five minutes to realize I would never be able to function in an elementary classroom. I am not sure if this is still the case but at that time I remember going into an elementary classroom where the little ones were very sweet and very demanding. A teacher was lucky to have even the chance to go into the bathroom without a host of students anxious to go in with them. In addition, there was an indication that if a child had not been “potty trained” then the teacher had to step up and handle the situation. Not for me.
Keep in mind that many children were very well behaved and had been taught the basics of hygiene so this was not a nightmare by any means and many of my fellow students were perfectly at home in the elementary setting. I certainly understood how important the elementary school education set the foundation for lives and I still do. Reading, writing and arithmetic begins right there and no part of education is more important. Essential is what I would call it.
At the middle school level — which at that time was junior high in this area — the situation was more comfortable. Children were bigger, although not always emotionally larger. Usually, with patience and a desire to improve their situations, teachers (in my opinion) had a much better chance of connecting and helping to set someone on a constructive career path. Still, it was not quite what I had in mind.
Then I had the chance to visit Graham and suddenly everything clicked, if that is the right way to say it. I had long heard of the “G-Men” and the school’s reputation had preceded it. For example, the most impressive Big-G band under the long time direction of Jimmy Jones was known far and wide as a model of musicianship. Having had a life-long interest in music and been a high school band member myself, that was certainly appealing.
Oh, and a sports situation was another plus. Graham had already won a state championship in both basketball (1956) and football (1962). Both of those titles had been earned under the leadership of Lawrence “Burrhead” Bradley who had moved on by that time and was working in Bristol in another system. More recently, the GHS roundball fortunes had been elevated by John Quintier, who had also become a friend because he had moved over to Bluefield State where I was also very involved in the athletic program.
No, the head man in the athletic department was Glynn Carlock. Coach Carlock had come over from Bluefield where he had been a part of the Beavers’ state championship football dynasty under Merrill Gainer. Carlock, in fact, was in his second season at GHS and had already worked the minor miracle of having the G-Men defeat Bluefield. He was on his way and yet another friend associated with Coach Carlock was Bill “the General” Kinser, a fine teacher, great person, and outstanding athlete/coach who incidentally had quarterbacked the 1959 Beavers to their first state title.
Ah, but the clinching situation was meeting who would be my supervising teachers — Eleanor Douthat and Millie Jones. I was also going to have a chance to work with Hester (Susie) Welcker. Those were the titans of the English Department and what a department it was. Miss Douthat (you have known her for almost 40 years as Mrs. Kensinger) taught American Civilization among other things which was modeled on American Literature. Loved it.
Then Mrs. Jones, another genius, was my second supervisor for English 12. Having had plenty of instruction in Shakespeare, it was pure joy to teach Macbeth under her supervision. Mrs. Welcker, an absolute authority on everything grammar-related and a journalism guru became another fast friend. Her husband, Fred, who ran the Cycle Shop, had sold me my first two bicycles years before and I still ride one of those Schwinns more than 50 years later.
So, it was a great fit. Miss Douthat showed me how to organize a grade book, explained the rules and procedures for class and her dark eyes and no-nonsense attitude combined with an encyclopedic knowledge of the subject was a wonderful foundation for me. I found Mrs. Jones to be another tremendous teacher with an ability to guide children and student teachers flawlessly.
They put me in charge after a few days, let me teach on my own with the understanding that help was at my elbow whenever I needed it and provided a platform for growth.
I will always remember them with reverence and respect. Miss Douthat was my technical supervisor and her wisdom has been a mainstay for me over the years. She and Graham Principal Jim Brewster were both so supportive and the Graham students were just as outstanding as everybody said they would be. What an outstanding school!
Finally, Miss Douthat sent me over to see the guidance counselor, who also happened to be the head football coach and Coach Carlock made it clear that he had spread the word that if anybody gave me any problems they would have to answer to him.
It was the perfect beginning for a young teacher and thanks to outstanding educators like that in my corner, the reason education became a career.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
