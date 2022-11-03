I managed to stop at the Mercer County Courthouse and cast my ballot. I’ll be working late on Nov. 8 and I’m not sure I could cram a visit to my polling place into the schedule.
Early voting is more convenient for me, and I suspect it’s more convenient for a lot of other people.
For many voters, Election Day is just another day as far as their employers are concerned, so early voting is a good option.
Besides the courthouse, early polling places are open through Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Mercer County Courthouse, the Sims Wellness Center on Stadium Drive in Bluefield, Four Seasons Answering Service on Coal Heritage Road in Bluewell and Covenant Baptist Church on Wyndale Drive in Princeton.
There is still plenty of time to vote between now and the election without worrying about finding out whether your polling place has been moved or, like me, having trouble remembering where you vote.
I can remember the era when early voting wasn’t available and how that made me miss my first chance to vote for president.
I was attending Marshall University in Huntington when Jimmy Carter was running against somebody whose name I can’t recall now.
Naturally, I was excited about voting in a national election for the first time and I knew a polling place was going to be at the student union on campus.
Well, Election Day came and I discovered that the precinct boundary cut right through the Marshall Campus.
The student union was outside my precinct, and there was no polling place on the other side of the line. I was told that I had to visit a church that was miles from the campus.
Naturally, in my youthful enthusiasm I started walking and, to make a long story short, couldn’t find the place. Finally I gave up and headed back to my dorm convinced that somehow the inconvenient polling place location was contrived.
I normally don’t buy into conspiracy theories, but I was ready to buy into one that evening.
Now if early voting had been available, I’m sure my first voting experience would have been different.
I could have found my polling place or wherever early votes were being accepted.
After my not so positive first experience, I’ve tried to vote during each election.
Yes, presidential races are more exciting, but the local elections are important, too. It’s easy to make yourself believe your vote won’t count for much, but thousands and millions of votes add up to a decision at the polls.
I remember an election ad from back in the 1970s. A guy slouched in his easy chair is staring with dumbfounded disbelief at his television. A big election has ended and his candidate didn’t win. “I can’t believe he won.
How could he have won?” the fellow utters. “I didn’t go vote.
I didn’t think he’d win. Everyone said he couldn’t win. Maybe they didn’t vote, either.”
Those images are in my head when I head for the polling place.
I know voting takes time out of the day and isn’t always quick.
Today we expect too many important acts such as voting to be as quick and easy as ordering at a fast food place. I’ve had to wait for my turn at many a polling place, but it’s usually not for an outrageous amount of time.
I’ve waited longer while my car’s oil is being changed and for my turn in a grocery store’s checkout line. Voting happens at warp speed compared to some of those everyday activities.
Just have your voter registration card ready and you will be done in a few minutes. Those electronic voting machines are pretty easy to use. I’ve seen ATMs that are more complicated.
Even voting on Election Day isn’t too much of a hassle.
The polls open early and stay open until evening, so there is plenty of time.
Even so, I know a lot of county clerks like voters to cast their ballots early because it reduces the last-minute crush of Election Day.
I’ll know my one ballot is among those contributing to the decisions helping to shape the local community and the nation.
Greg Jordan is senior reporter at the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com.
