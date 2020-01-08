The concept of a distracted driver has certainly evolved over the years. Not that long ago, a distracted driver was often a person changing a radio channel, putting on make-up while driving or simply an individual who was lost in thought instead of paying attention to the road ahead of him or her.
Nowadays, it’s normally someone talking, texting or surfing an online social media feed on their cellphone while driving.
You see it just about everyday. Just take a glance at your rear view mirror. All too often you will see the person who is supposed to be operating a vehicle behind you instead staring down at his or her cellphone as opposed to having their eyes on the road.
I’ve found this to be particularly alarming while waiting in line at a drive-through window. You look in the rear view mirror and see a vehicle approaching you from behind. But the driver isn’t looking at the vehicle stopped in the drive-through line in front of him. Instead, he is staring at his cellphone.
This is scary stuff.
Sometimes I wonder how people earned their drivers license.
There are too many aggressive, reckless and distracted drivers in our area. And some are just downright dangerous.
I’ll give you a recent example. A few weeks ago I was traveling back to Bluefield from the Richlands, Va., area. I stopped at the Walmart supercenter at Claypool Hill, and after about 10 minutes or so in the store, proceeded to leave the area. But the sun was setting, and it was getting dark outside fairly quickly.
After driving a short distance down the road, I noticed a vehicle behind me without its headlights on. I didn’t think a lot about it, at least not at first, as it was not yet fully dark outside. But it was getting close.
That vehicle continued to follow me. And it got rather close to my bumper on a couple of occasions, but it never passed me. This was U.S. Route 19-460. So there were plenty of opportunities to pass. Soon I was closer to Tazewell, and it was dark outside.
That vehicle — it looked like a Jeep of some sorts — was still behind me without any headlights on. At that point, the driver would have known that his headlights were not on. His dashboard wouldn’t be lighted, and the road in front of him would be barely visible.
Yet, this idiot was still driving behind me without his headlights on.
This was no longer a mistake on his part. Nope. It was just pure stupidity. He knew he was driving without his headlights on.
At one point, when there was still a little bit of light outside, a Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office deputy cruiser passed us going the other direction. I fully expected the deputy to cross over the four-lane and attempt to pull over this vehicle. But the deputy sheriff never emerged behind us.
As we approached Bluefield, this guy was still behind me with no headlights on. I was determined to lose him. At a couple of points I thought about pulling off the road, but worried that the driver — since he had no headlights on — would not realize I was pulling off the road and subsequently hit me from behind.
So I soldiered on, deciding I would instead take the Pocahontas, Va.. exit off of Route 460.
But, before I could reach the exit, the vehicle — still with no headlights on — decided it was going to pass me. And get this. I knew he was passing me because he gave a signal light. That’s right. No headlights, but he knew to give a signal. I slowed down to give this dangerous driver time to pass. He barely made it into the other lane without his headlights on.
I fully expected a major accident to occur. I watched as he kept driving on the right-side lane without his headlights on — presumably heading toward West Virginia.
I don’t know if that driver ever made it to his intended destination or not. I didn’t recall hearing about any accidents the following day. So I guess he did so without headlights.
Well guess what? A few minutes later, I got on Bluefield Avenue in the city limits of Bluefield, and another vehicle drove past me without its headlights on.
All I could do at that point was shake my head.
Are people really that stupid?
With most newer vehicles, you don’t even have a choice. Once it is dark outside, your lights come on automatically. So I can only assume both of these vehicles were older models.
When you drive at night without your headlights on, nothing good can happen.
I really wish people would act like they have some fraction of common sense when they get behind the wheel of a moving vehicle. And turn your headlights on at night.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.