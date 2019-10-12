Dr. Harris a hit at BHS as entire group scored a '10' on Thursday

So many smiling faces, a sea of sunshine flowing through the Mary Chmara Media Center and Library at Bluefield High School Thursday to welcome back a favorite daughter, (Dr.) Patrice A. Harris. When she graduated from BHS in 1978, she was Dr. Harris in determined dreams only. Several other people recognized a promise of greater things to come, including her own classmate, Julie (Hartzog) Hurley.
Thousands of miles and hours of hard work later, Julie nominated her life-long friend for inclusion into the Bluefield High Hall of Fame and the suggestion was met with successful enthusiasm.
Finally, the date was decided upon and you can believe that at times it seemed only a miracle could make it happen. Consider that in a recent span of seven weeks, Dr. Harris was only able to spend three nights in her own bed in Atlanta. As head of the American Medical Association, the 174th elected AMA president and (to date) only African American woman to hold the prestigious position, the gracious lady has more frequent flyer miles than anyone whose employer is not NASA.
For instance, in a recent working instance, we found her in Jacksonville one day, New Orleans the next and Phoenix the next, if I recall correctly. Finally, however, we made the date – October 10. Not only did Dr. Harris visit BHS but she went straight on for a television interview, then an afternoon session at Concord University followed by a standing-room-only speech to the Community Foundation of the Virginias. I can only imagine how sore her hand must have been after all the handshaking going on but the warm hearts of her friends and family made everything worthwhile.
Julie made an outstanding introductory speech, incorporating the “10” with hundreds of signs she made for the students to signify the 10th of October, a 10 a.m. start and Dr. Harris being an “excellent 10” on the scale of life.
The students at BHS were proud when Dr. Harris paused in mid-speech and said that even during her AMA inaugural speech, she shed no tears. Being home in Bluefield, at her alma though, was so special that the glistening eyes did overflow for a moment.
As Paul Harvey would say, you need to know the rest of the story.
Fourth Block English 12 did itself proud, not only on the day of but in the days before the actual assembly. They volunteered to stand up and speak in front of hundreds of people, knowing that every name, every word needed to be pronounced correctly and that they would have only one chance to do it. There was practice in bright light, dim light and at the ends of long school days. Working with no microphone and then later with full power. Nobody complained – except at those times when we did not practice!
Carman Watkins led the way in fine fashion (pun intended) along with her friend Jaisah Smith to begin the program. Cam Hyder stepped up splendidly with a strong voice. Speaking (pun intended again) of good voices, the roll call of honorees dating back to 1979 was completed superbly by Kayla Sturgill and Tarrah Lafon. Aaliyah McMillon not only said her part well but also helped to get the stage, back and front, in great working order so that there was plenty of room. Coley Brooks was also spot on, as the saying goes in introducing a fine video compiled by journalism teacher Gail Webb. Krystal Hanshaw introduced the alma mater performed by the BHS Show Choir – of which she is a member, along with Kristen Rolen – and that completed (almost) a great morning.
At the conclusion, as Dr. Harris, Mrs. Hurley and Mr. Collins led the group of guests out of the auditorium, it was Nolan Mangus, Jonathan Roberts, Kaleb Watson, Xavier Scott, Zach Cline, Bradley Sabo, Nevin Gibberson and Buster Garrett helping with logistics. That group not only helped guests enter, go to the library, be seated and secure programs but also handed out those sheets with “10” emblazoned on them for the special part in the ceremony. They took great pride in doing their jobs and it certainly helped to make the morning even more special.
At any assembly of which I am a part, I always insist on the participation of three special groups – the Marching Beaver Band, the Bluefield High School Show Choir and the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) – to open, introduce and conclude the program. Band director Nick Hinkle, choral director Kim Bird and JROTC leaders First Sergeant Nathan Cook and Master Sergeant James Barnes do a fantastic job and their students put the special sparkle in our programs that make them unforgettable.
In case you did not know, the library was made delightful by Mr. Abe Lilly, our multi-talented library and media specialist whose skills are nothing short of incredible. He also coordinated our video computer work. The printed programs prepared skillfully by Sandy B. Gallimore and the special video was simply the icing on the cake. That video and the whole visual presentation seemed smooth because Brooke Foy made it look easy as she worked the computer behind stage. Outstanding effort. Principal Mike Collins, as always, was wonderfully supportive both in word and deed, along with assistant principal Justin Gilbert, athletic director Don Jones and student dean Sabrina Morrison. Our custodial staff did a marvelous job.
Tom Cole helped provide the food, along with Mrs. Hurley and his brother, Charlie, a classmate of Dr. Harris, was on hand to join in the festivities. They are active supporters of our program here at Bluefield High.
Dr. Patrice Harris is every bit as good as advertised. So, too, are the students, faculty and staff at Bluefield High School.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist.
