Don't forget your dogs and cats during the Christmas season

As someone who has a chest full of handkerchiefs and an umpteen number of toys all for my dogs, you can safely say that I love my canines. If you’re wondering, the handkerchiefs are all colors, patterns and seasonal themes.
My boys love to get new hankies on and get so excited, and tell me as much through their many barks.
Through the years my family and I have had many dogs and I hold all of their memories very fondly. Some of my favorite dog memories are from the Christmas season where my four-legged companions would get very excited and wild.
When I was little my family and I had a red bone coon hound mix named Maggie. Maggie had big brown eyes, floppy ears, slobbery jaws and very long legs. Not only was she clumsy and wild, but she also had a very big heart.
Maggie and I saw lots of adventures together and my Dad even brought her to show and tell one day in elementary school.
When she wasn’t jumping our six-foot-tall fence she was slobbering all over me and wagging her whip-like tail into any and everything.
The point that I’m getting at is that Maggie was a very high energy dog.
When Christmas time would roll around we would always try to do something special for our dogs whether it was a new toy or a very large bone. Prior to giving Maggie her present one year I asked her if she wanted to meet Santa Paws, after a book I saw at the library.
To my surprise, Maggie went absolutely ballistic. Not only was she the most excited I’ve ever seen but she ran through the house at full speed tackling my then seven-year-old self onto the floor.
Maggie was the only dog I’ve seen that got as unbelievably excited as she did and every year around Christmas I look back on these memories.
Other memories, which are still ongoing, include my dog Bear, who is now 16 years old, hoarding all pieces of torn wrapping paper he can find. I don’t know if it’s the excitement of ripping open presents or the paper itself but something sends Bear into a jolly frenzy of stealing the torn strips.
When he was younger we would try to stop him from doing so but being that he’s 112 in dog years we just let him do what he wants. Oh I should mention that he of course gets adorned with one of his very festive handkerchiefs for Christmas.
He even prances through the house to ensure that any and every living thing observes how handsome he looks.
A few years ago, Bear and my German shepherd Newton, were given the treat of dried chicken feet. Santa Paws certainly treated them with something they thoroughly enjoyed even though the treat was gross.
I haven’t decided what Santa Paws will be bringing the dogs this Christmas but I’m sure they will love whatever he brings.
One of the best ways to treat an animal for the Christmas season is to bring one home to join your family forever. With so many shelters, like the Mercer County Animal Shelter, full of animals in need, these dogs and cats are in desperate need of a forever home.
My family and I have adopted many animals through the years. There is nothing like watching an animal come out of their shell and seeing their personality blossom.
My sweet boy Oliver, my Egyptian Pharoah Hound mix, was a shy puppy when we brought him home from the shelter. Now every morning he greets me by jumping on his hind legs and wrapping his front arms around me.
I even sing a song to him every morning while I fix his breakfast and let me tell you if I don’t sing his song his whole day is thrown off.
He will fuss and whine until I sing his song and give him the exact food that he wants. He may be a bit spoiled but he is the sweetest dog that I have ever met and he means so very much to me.
Whether you have animals and you’d like to introduce them to Santa Paws and his festive treats or you’d like to bring a new family member home, I encourage that you celebrate the holidays with your animals, whether four, two or no legged.
Emily D. Coppola is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at ecoppola@bdtonline.com, Follow her at @BDTCoppola
