Mother’s Day, proposed and proclaimed by West Virginia’s own Anna Jarvis of upstate Grafton, remains a blessed holiday here and beyond our national borders. In the old days, it meant a break for NASCAR because no one in the South would race on Mom’s special day. For many, Mother’s Day was every day and long may it remain so.
We can, if we think long enough and hard enough, find the name(s) of someone or maybe several someones, that we might die for. On the other hand, practically all can say that every mother was/is willing to die for her child or children. Surely, every woman who has a baby risks death to do so and that willingness to risk her own life is one of the most precious gifts anyone can regard.
At any time we think of that, the parallel of the great Easter story comes to mind. How wonderful. How remarkable. If you are fortunate enough to have a mother to share time, do not hesitate to spend some of it with her. If you are not, consider honoring the memory in a special way. That great lady who taught you, who stood by you, who cheered your successes and comforted your disappointments is one of a kind. Long may the respect and fondness endure.
My daughter and mother were born in the merry month of May — a day apart on the calendar and years separate on the time line but tied together forever in the memories and mists of time. Ah, so special.
I think back to my two grandmothers. Few can compare to those wonderful ladies. Grandma Dalton, over and over, welcomed me into her home just down the road in Abb’s Valley. It was the first place I ever spent the night. How many times would she cook me special meals, get out the good silverware, and set a table fit for a king just so I could feel important. She was — and is — a friend for all time.
Grandma Dollinger, across the mountain in Jenkinjones, was equally sweet and kind. Her home was more crowded and the setting simpler. First on the farm up “Tipple Holler” and later down below the doctor’s office and finally at the intersection where No. 8 Mountain intersects with No. 6 hollow, she gave what she could. Oh, those biscuits and the gravy and the home-churned butter and all the other great foods she fixed without ever looking at a recipe. And both of those wonderful women did it all with a smile that said everything anybody needed to know without ever a word being spoken.
Those were different times, when families seemed firm and the rock-ribbed values of those determined women held things together. It was a different era, to be sure. Whether or not that contributed to their toughness or the length of their days is open to consideration.
My grandmothers lived most of their lives without telephones, for instance. For both of them, electricity came to their homes later in life. They worked hard, on the farm and in the house. They knew well what it was like to cook in a kitchen with a wood-fired stove where the temperature in the summer was well over 100 degrees.
They understood how much time and effort it took to get up early and stay up late and work most of the time in between. It was a task to milk the cows, which they often shared in. Now, once those cows had given their milk (sometimes grudgingly, with a kick or two for emphasis) then the milk had to be tended to.
Early on the milk was put in a cool place like a springhouse with spring water all around. To make buttermilk was another process and a necessary one not only for drinking but also for cooking. What is country cornbread not made with buttermilk? Oh, and the butter for those biscuits and various other tasty treats. Straining first to get the impurities separated and then going to the old wooden churn.
Remember what Grandma used to ask in a sing-song rhyme as she worked on that butter: “What’s big at the bottom and little at the top, with a stick in the middle that does flippety-flop”? Oh, yes the churn that provided that butter.
However, they were mainly assigned to the “Mom chore” by itself. Today’s mothers are often asked to be super people. Work at the office, work at home, take the children to practice, clean the house, cook some food, go to the grocery store, look nice, be pleasant, take care of a lot of the discipline, attend school functions, etc.
Across the ages and into the future, we salute our mothers on this and all Mother’s Days.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.