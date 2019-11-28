Dinner, leftovers, and family gatherings at Thanksgiving

Today is Thanksgiving, a date on the calendar that always brings back memories of holiday travel and eating two Thanksgiving dinners in one day.
Years ago, my family would get in our car and head from South Charleston to our grandparents’ homes in Fayette County. My grandma Jordan lived only a few minutes away from my maternal grandmother, mawmaw Perdue. A lot of families would wonder where to go for Thanksgiving dinner, but that’s not a question we wrestled with very much. We went to one home and then the other, and had dinner at both of them.
Grandma and mawmaw had their own ways to do turkey and stuffing. Mawmaw’s stuffing was more on the traditional soft and tasty style while grandma made her stuffing downright crunchy. I could identify their aromas even today.
My dad’s brothers and their families would usually be at grandma’s house, so it was a family reunion as well as Thanksgiving. And mawmaw’s house was always packed with aunts, uncles and cousins balancing plates of food and trying to find a place to sit down.
Well, plans for Thanksgiving have changed over the years. My sister lives down in North Carolina, and one of my nephews, A.J., is grown up and putting down roots in another part of the country.
Nephew Alex should be graduating from college soon and doing the same, so that will be another complication in the travel plans. Getting together is harder, but we’re still making an effort for a family Christmas get together; meanwhile, I head up to mom’s house for Thanksgiving with her and my other relatives.
This means hitting the highway and I’m not in love with holiday traffic, but it’s generally all right provided people watch what the heck they’re doing and avoid going too fast.
I know the state police in both Virginias and the sheriff’s departments will be watching for holiday recklessness. I know everybody’s in a hurry to reach their destinations, but Thanksgiving will be a lot less stressful if everybody takes care.
The next busy Thanksgiving event is the cooking, which in my family usually started the day before the big event. If we were all meeting at a grandparent’s house or another member of the family, everyone would bring a side dish while the host took care of the turkey and sometimes the ham as well. The kitchen would be a hive of activity and the best way to help was to stay the heck out of the way.
Like travel plans, the dinner arrangements have changed, too, over the years. Mom orders Thanksgiving dinner like a lot of other folks these days – it’s a lot less work for her – and I’ll likely be taking home leftovers
But mom will add her own touches to dinner. For instance, she’ll add celery and oysters to the restaurant stuffing to beef it up a little. Yes, I know some people think seafood and traditional stuffing shouldn’t mix, but I love it.
Leftovers are not a problem because I’ve never been picky about leftovers; in fact I think some foods like stuffing and turkey taste even better if they age a day or two in the refrigerator. Turkey sandwiches are always satisfying and there’s usually plenty of turkey left over for big sandwiches. And I know I’ll sleep especially well the night after Thanksgiving and for several nights while the leftovers last because turkey knocks me out.
Dinner, leftovers and getting together with family and friends makes up for dealing with Thanksgiving traffic and the logistics of putting together Thanksgiving dinner. It’s all worthwhile as soon as you sit down at the table and get that first helping of turkey and stuffing. Mom always make me sugar-free chocolate pie, so there’s dessert to look forward to as well.
After dinner, you relax and you start wondering about Christmas and all the holiday travel plans and the logistics of Christmas shopping and getting it all under the tree before Christmas Eve.
I say if you’ve survived the trials and turmoil of Thanksgiving, you’ll be ready for the trials and turmoil of the Christmas season. Just think of Thanksgiving as the warm up to the big event.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.