Despite precautions, heat and humidity can leave you feeling drained

Recent weather was great if you’re a reptile or a bug, but not so great if you’re a human. Last week and early this week, I’d step outside my door and step right into a curtain of humidity. Temperatures were in the upper 80s and the humidity ramped up their impact. I’d start sweating before I reached my car and I’m blessed it has air conditioning.
I’d put my growing emperor scorpion – a native of Africa – outside because they love heat and humidity even if we don’t. Even if the heat was making my outdoor excursions miserable, I was going to get something out of the weather.
During the weekend I try to go hiking into the woods and get away from the constant sounds of civilization. It’s nice to experience the quiet, but I had to go early in the morning if I wanted to beat the rising temperatures. More than once I’ve miscalculated. Then I get a little taste of what explorers experienced back in the early 20th century when they trekked through the uncharted jungles of South America. The heat there brews up nasty diseases, biting bugs and parasites that can drill into your brain. Now I don’t encounter those sort of things in the Appalachian Mountains; however, mosquitos and biting flies make up the difference. Bug repellant works only to a certain point.
The humidity literally makes the air sticky, too. I start sweating and the bugs start finding me attractive. Anybody who has to work outside knows the feeling. Everything seems to cling to you and you start getting those whitish stains that warn you that you’re losing salt. When I visited the International Boy Scout Jamboree up in Glen Jean a couple of weeks ago, the intense heat and humidity left me looking like an extra in a desert war movie. I couldn’t shower fast enough when I got home.
Well, those hot humid conditions are starting to change now, but the summer still has problematic weather to throw at us. On Wednesday, photographer Jessica Nuzzo called and told us about torrential rains coming down in the Camp Creek area. She almost thought a tornado had hit the area and I don’t blame her. I’ve been caught in those cloudbursts. Rain floods your windshield, making it almost impossible to see. It’s like somebody’s spraying your car with a fire hose. I try to find a place to pull over when a weather event like that hits me.
A meteorologist down at the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., told me these localized thunderstorms occur when heat provides enough energy for them. We should be getting into more generalized, widespread thunderstorms now; that’s why I’ve been bringing my rain jacket and hat to work. It’s also the reason why I keep a full change of clothes in my trunk. I’ve been literally soaked to the skin more than once when a sudden emergency took me out into a storm or a storm suddenly caught me unaware.
But the heat and humidity were becoming something I had come to expect almost every day, so I took precautions. First, I’d wear light-colored clothes and avoid anything black or dark blue. I still remember the day I almost gave myself a heat stroke when I wore my favorite T-shirt. It features a picture of a great white shark on the front and a set of shark jaws on the back, but both are on a black background. I felt my shirt soaking up the sun’s rays and remembered that’s why solar power cells are black. I keep my home’s shades down so my carpet and furniture won’t warm up while I’m away.
Naturally, I drink plenty of fluids just like the experts warn us to do, but I’d still feel drained when the day ended. I could see the humidity’s impact hitting everyone else in the newsroom. Anyone who had to be outside for any length of time would come back looking tired. All that heat just pulls the energy right out of you. Taking precautions against the heat helps, but those take you only so far.
Those hot weather precautions will gradually give way to precautions against cold weather. Summer’s winding down and soon we’ll start slipping into fall. I’ve always liked fall with its gradually cooling temperatures; however, it’s also a reminder that winter’s coming. I used to like winter with snow days off from school and sledding, but now I have to get up and report for work no matter what the kids are doing that day.
I’ll probably be longing for heat and humidity by the time winter has us in its grip.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
