Despite our best efforts, we never won Publisher's Clearing House

Going to the post office used to be a big deal.
As a young child and later teen growing up in rural McDowell County, the short drive to our small post office was something that I actually looked forward to. Back in the day, you had to go to the post office every day. After all, it was a primary form of communication long before the age of social media. (In fact, people would even write letters and send cards to each other through the U.S. Postal Service. Imagine that!)
Well, until I was old enough to drive myself, I would normally ride with Mom to the Anawalt Post Office each day.
Then, after I earned my driver’s license in high school, my job after school each evening often involved going to the post office. It was only about three minutes away from our house, so no big deal. And back in the day, you would get new mail during the morning and evening hours.
And when you opened your post office box, there was one particular piece of mail that was almost guaranteed to arrive each and every day. In fact, sometimes you would receive multiple letters in a single day.
And the news was always good. We were a winner! Well, kind of. You had to actually read the fine print to realize that we were simply eligible to win.
Yep, I’m talking about Publisher’s Clearing House.
At first, Mom was optimistic. So we ordered magazines, and returned all of those letters — complete with all of their complicated rules and requirements — with the dream of hitting it big.
After a few years had passed, Mom’s enthusiasm for Publisher’s Clearing House had soured. That’s because she never won anything — despite years of returning all of those entry forms. But we did enjoy all of the magazines that we ordered. And they did always arrive as promised. So that was one good thing about the company.
However, in latter years, as Mom got older and no longer wanted to fool with those letters, I found myself having to fill out all of the entry forms — letter after letter. It wasn’t as a simple as signing your name or returning a single postcard. Nope. You had to scratch things off, match numbers and symbols, and search through pages of letters in order to find a code or number. Each letter was more or less a frustrating puzzle.
But I carried on, because — well we were going to win big one day. Right?
After a few years, we stopped buying magazines. But the company didn’t stop sending us letters. Mom thought if we didn’t buy anything, they would finally stop sending those letters. But the strategy didn’t work. Day after day, letter after letter, I labored to complete the increasingly frustrating task.
We were warned — in letter after letter — that if we didn’t return our entry form, and our name was selected, we would forfeit millions of dollars in cash prizes. Who wants to lose a million dollars by not returning an entry form? Not me. It was simply too big of a risk to take.
I didn’t want to be known as the guy who threw away a winning million dollar entry form. No way.
So I kept filling out and returning those darn entry forms for Mom. When a signature was required, she would begrudgingly comply.
Guess what? We never won. Nothing. Not even a single dollar.
A few years later, I finally relented. I started ignoring those letters. But they never stopped coming in our mail box.
Flash forward to the year 2011. We lost Mom. Her address had changed at the time. But even after her passing, the letters from Publishers Clearing House kept coming. How frustrating is that?
Eventually, one day, they finally stopped.
•••
Today, going to the post office isn’t that big of a deal. It’s actually more a chore than anything else.
But I still fear the day that I open my mail box, and find a letter from Publisher’s Clearing House inside of it. I hope that day never comes. I really do.
Because ... gosh ... I may actually be inclined to fill out the entry form, and give it another shot.
Somebody has to win after all. So why not me?
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline. Follow him @BDTOwens.
