Despite new federal law, the robocall annoyance continues

I don’t know about you, but I’m still getting robocalls. Even now in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic this nuisance continues.
In fact, I seem to be getting even more calls now than I did before all of the new anti-robocall laws were passed by Congress earlier this year. Are robocallers trying to catch us with our guard down during this crisis? Maybe they think we are more likely to answer our phone given the current pandemic.
Of course, my cellphone will now sometimes say things like “spam risk” when an unknown or suspected robocall is coming in. And that, of course, is helpful. But it isn’t stopping these daily nuisance calls.
Lately, I’ve been dealing with unwanted robocalls during the morning commute into work. Sometimes after I get only a couple of hundred feet down the road the cellphone starts ringing. My first instinct is to check and make sure that it isn’t someone from work calling. But then, when I see the unknown number showing on the cellphone screen or the fact that the call is coming from North Carolina or some other state, I realize that it is just another scam call or robocall.
It has been mostly all “spam risk” calls in the morning. Or at least that is what my cellphone tells me. Of course, the robocallers, spammers and schemers never leave a voice message. And I’m certainly glad they don’t. You know the old saying, if it is important, and you don’t answer the phone, they will leave a message.
I never answer the phone if I don’t recognize the number of the caller. And now, with scammers and robocallers making use of spoofing technology, I’m almost afraid to answer the phone even if I recognize the number of the caller.
What is spoofing, you might be asking yourself right now? It’s a scheme where the bad guys make the number appearing on your caller ID look like local numbers, when in fact these scam calls are actually originating from someplace else, often a foreign country.
Still, I wonder why all of these robocalls are still making it through to our cellphones and landlines. I thought the new laws enacted by Congress were going to bring an end to this. Why aren’t the new laws working?
And it’s not just our personal cellphones. The robocallers also love the newspaper.
In fact, we get those annoying automated calls just about every day, and sometimes multiple times a day, in the newsroom. And the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t slowed the number of calls into our newsroom, either.
Once we realize it is a recording on the other end of the line, we terminate the phone call. No need to talk to a machine. Of course, if you stay on the line long enough, an actual human — normally a scammer from another country — will eventually pick up and try to trick you out of your banking account, credit card number or social security number.
I will give scammers credit for one thing. They don’t discriminate. They call everyone, and no one is immune from this daily nuisance.
I know people who will talk to and actually argue with the scammers over the phone, but doing so is not wise. You must realize that these criminals have a singular objective — and that is to steal our personal information. Normally they are looking for a Social Security number, a banking account number, a credit card number or other related information that can be used to steal our identity and our hard earned cash.
There are new scams circulating across our region each week. That’s why everyone should be vigilant, and on alert, for such scam phone calls, emails, letters and text messages.
Probably the best thing area residents can do is to simply not answer their cellphone when an odd number that you don’t recognize appears. And if your caller ID says “spam risk,” certainly don’t answer it. If it is a legitimate or important phone call, the caller can and will leave a message.
Never give out personal information over the telephone if you can’t verify the validity of the caller.
I hate getting these annoying calls every day. And I’m sure you do too. Maybe it will take a few more months before the new anti-robocall laws start making a difference. Or maybe these annoying phone calls will never end.
At least for now, we should all continue to be cautious when we answer our phones.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.