On a story about Democrats stepping up their attacks in an attempt to blunt Michael Bloomberg’s rise in the polls:
• The gun laws Bloomberg wants passed would do nothing to remove illegal guns.Stop, question, and frisk did, but he’s apologized for that already — Jeff B.
• Just look at Virginia! Bloomberg gave the Democrat party a million dollars one month before the election to make sure Northam would be elected. What you see in Virginia is what Bloomberg stands for! — Brenda L.
• Is a joke like rest of Demorats! — Mac T.
On a story about Virginia emerging as the South’s progressive leader under the control of majority Democrats:
• Yep, Virginia should change the state motto from “Virginia is for Lovers” to “Virginia, the new California slash, New York”!!! — Larry T.
• Set on destroying our state morally and causing a lot of counties to consider seceding to West Virginia — Herman C.
On a story about the new Totally Glazed Doughnut Shop opening on Mercer Street in Princeton:
• Good luck on the business! I really hope to see another small business make it. Keep working to be better Mercer County! I know you can, if your people support you — Jerry P.
• We’re gonna have to go one morning soon. My granny and I use to walk to one on Mercer Street when I was a little girl — Jessica C
• They are a brand new business. Their donuts are homemade. They’ve been extremely popular to the point they’re selling out donuts very quickly — Amanda B.
On a column by Editor Samantha Perry titled: “Portrait of a narcissist: No place for Porterfield at Statehouse:”
• Samantha, you are right on in this editorial. I hope the voters of Mercer County do the right thing and vote this blight out — Linda A.
• Well written and to the point. Not surprised that the Mercer County Republicans don’t have the backbone to correct this situation. Although they are trying to get any Republican to run in the primary and even resurrected Gearhart in their desperation — Bill S.
• He’s exactly like Trump without the inherited money. As long as he has an R next to his name, these people will vote him right back into office because they do not think when they vote. All they do is vote for their “team.” They don’t know the first thing about any of the candidates — Joe H.
On a story about Virginia lawmakers — both Democrats and Republicans — supporting raises for teachers and state employees:
• So happy for the teachers! How about if we not give the DMV employees a raise though. Spend the money on efficiency training instead — Linda A.
• Part time baby sitters, psychologists, and teachers. They earn everything they are paid — Charles N.
• Here we go again with more empty promises! — Dean C.
• That’s crazy! If they can’t live on what they make now, move to another state! — Mike D.
On a story about four Virginia Democrats joining with Senate Republicans to defeat Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed ban on assault weapons:
• But....but.....but.....I thought it was a socialist coup driven by Billionaire Bloomberg that meant people had to drive down there and play military cosplay at the capital from places like New Jersey and New York (where they have much stricter gun laws than anything being proposed in Virginia) to stop! — Paul P.
• When will people understand that it is not the gun that kills but the sickos that use the gun to kill! Our right to bear arms is our protection from an ever infringement attempt of government control! — Vanessa T.
• Thankfully some politicians get it right! — Herman C.
On a story about Mercer County Delegate Eric Porterfield, R-Mercer, apologizing for his behavior on the floor of the House, which stemmed from a verbal altercation with another lawmaker.
• Just vote him out this year. It’s just that simple. His seat is up, give it to someone who is more deserving to serve our county — Marishka B.
• He’s blind, but he can see the writing on the wall. His days there are limited — Cathy M.
