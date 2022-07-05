“Conservative” justices are not political conservatives. They are Constitutional conservatives, originalists. The conservative view of the Constitution is that it means today and forever what it meant to the Framers when they wrote the Constitution.
Liberal/activist justices do not view the Constitution the same way as the originalists. They see the Constitution as a “living” document, the meaning of which changes with time and our culture.
This essentially means that we don’t really have a Constitution if its meaning can be determined differently at any time, depending upon the views of nine unelected justices.
The late and brilliant Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia had it right: “The Constitution is not a living organism. It’s a legal document, and it says what it says and doesn’t say what it doesn’t say.”
If the principles of the Constitution should ever turn out to be wrong, or hurtful, it can be changed through a process of amending it. But it should not — must not — be ignored or changed with the fickle winds of social “needs” or “wants.” The faithful allegiance of the conservatives/originalists is the great obstacle the left cannot conquer.
What so many do not understand, or prefer to ignore, is that what the Supreme Court did regarding Roe v. Wade was merely to undo a previous wrong action by the court. It did not deny women a Constitutional right. There is no Constitutional right to abortion. Freedom of speech, religion, and the press, and the right to due process are among those specifically mentioned in the first 10 amendments to the Constitution. But the word “abortion” does not appear in the document, and stretching the meaning of privacy to include abortion was a gross error 49 years ago.
The court’s action simply returned the decision about if there can be legal abortions and what the rules are regarding abortion to the states, where it belongs.
The concept of federalism, upon which the United States of America is based, holds that the states have certain authority over how they do things, and are not always at the mercy of the federal government. Laws on abortion, if there are such laws, belong in the states, not the federal government.
The radicals among the Democrats and liberals are ready to totally rebuild the United States so that their un-American ideas can become the norm.
They want to do crazy things to shove their ideas down the throats of every American. Such things as:
• Packing the Supreme Court with activist/liberal justices so that they can push their ideas through the legal system
• Getting rid of the Senate filibuster that protects the rights of the minority so that their majority can easily have its way
• Making the District of Columbia and/or Puerto Rico a state, so that they will have additional electoral power
• And even trashing the Electoral College, which protects the smaller and less populated states against the tyranny of a few states with large populations
These are some of their radical solutions to their inability to convince a majority of Americans to support those ideas.
Two recent decisions by the court last Thursday provided fodder for more court criticizing, one on the “Remain in Mexico” policy, and the other on the EPA’s actions.
The latter focuses on the fundamental structure of our government as established in the Constitution. That structure established three branches of government: the legislative, executive and judicial branches. Each one has its specific function, and the Constitution imposes a separation of powers, meaning that each branch must not stray into the given area of another branch.
The legislative branch makes the nation’s laws. The executive branch has the power to enforce or carry out those laws. The judicial branch has the power to apply and interpret the laws.
In recent decades the departments of the executive branch have taken on power, making rules with the power of law. But laws are to be made by the legislative branch, not the executive branch. The EPA ruling puts the brakes on the executive branch’s straying into the legislative branch’s area.
Justice Elena Kagan, in a dissent from the majority opinion, paints a picture of environmental catastrophe if the EPA is not allowed to continue its growing control of things that produce pollution.
Accusing the conservative/originalist justices of making themselves the “decision maker on climate policy,” she wrote, “Whatever else this Court may know about, it does not have a clue about how to address climate change.”
Well of course not. The justices are not supposed to know about climate change, or any other such topic. They are supposed to know about and rule on laws and the Constitution.
How wonderful and helpful it would be if people would understand that our government is never going to do only those things that everyone agrees on, because there is little or nothing that everyone agrees on. The government is charged to do things that benefit the people as a whole, not any specific segment.
How nice it would be if we all understood what a wonderful, if imperfect, place America is, and how fortunate we all are to be able to live here.
James H. “Smokey” Shott, a resident of Bluefield, Va., is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at shottcommentary@gmail.com
