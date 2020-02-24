Delayed gratification will help build character in young people

More kids need to go fishing, and do so often.
Maybe it would help teach patience, one characteristic that many kids don’t seem to display these days.
Many of us remember growing up that, by gosh, we made no demands or expressed impatience. Those things were not tolerated. We learned to wait.
The world moved at the pace of adults, not children.
One of the big advantages of that, of course, is we learned to be more tolerant and appreciative. Delayed gratification does indeed help build character.
It was on a fishing trip many years ago I first had a conversation about what my fishing buddy described as the loss of the ability to think, a trend that was already evident to him, and it was connected with patience.
A retired railroad man, he always said he was born with a “veil over his face,” which apparently meant he had visions of things to come as well as a philosophical mind.
During fishing trips he certainly did a lot of philosophizing, things he had figured out in his solitude thinking time, probably while he was fishing.
You have a lot of time to think while fishing, and lot of opportunity to learn patience.
So while we waited for the catfish to take the bait, we talked. Well, he talked. I listened. As they say, the world is giving you answers every day, so learn to listen.
I enjoyed listening to him anyway because he was indeed a bit of a sage, one of these people who was not educated but could show you quickly how useless a degree can be when it comes to common sense, and the ability to think.
This conversation took place before the advent of social media, when the only forms of such communication were a telephone and a CB radio.
On this fishing trip he had noticed something that concerned him among the children he knew. They seem to be losing, he said, the appreciation of delayed gratification.
“They get so impatient,” he said. “They just don’t want to wait for anything.”
He attributed the change in children to the change in adults: Parents were simply spoiling their kids and giving them whatever they want and when they want it.
He called the phenomenon the “two-and-a-half minute theory.”
That is, attention spans were deteriorating to the point that the average person will be able to concentrate on anything for only two-and-a-half minutes.
I want it now. I do not want to wait. My limit to wait, to anticipate, to learn, to think, to act, is two-and-a-half minutes.
Fishing, of course, is the antitheses of this. You wait. You be patient. You learn to relax while you are waiting.
And you may even learn how to do something else he saw going out of style as part of the phenomenon: thinking.
“People just don’t stop and think anymore,” he said. “They always have their heads stuck in the TV or a fork stuck in their mouths. Usually both at the same time.”
He had no idea of all the options coming for people’s time and attention. They get bored so quickly, he said, but as far as he was concerned, “only boring people get bored.”
If you know how to think, you never get bored.
Of course, he was right. I ended up telling my children that any time they uttered the word bored.
Then I would plan to take them fishing. Cast your bait into the water. Secure your fishing pole. Sit. Relax. Wait. Think.
Think about anything and everything, from the beauty of the water and trees and sky to the fresh air to the warmth of the sun.
Figure things out. Look at life from all different angles.
Anticipate how exciting it’s going to be to see the end of your fishing pole suddenly dip and jerk. Even more exciting is the anticipation of the fish on your plate ready to eat.
Of course, as all who fish know, you don’t always catch a fish.
But if you love to fish, you still walk away happy. Because it was never about the fish in the first place.
It was about appreciating the experience, making the most out of it and learning from it.
As we should do in all things year round.
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph
