On a story about the church shooting in Fort Worth, Texas that left two dead and one injured:
• So very sad the evil that has crept into our society. Thank goodness armed people were on the scene who killed the shooter — Bill C.
• Notice how we’re not reading that 26 people died then the gunman turned the weapon on himself. That’s because a good guy had a gun! Might be good to point out the value of the Second Amendment here — Chris H.
• The perp has assumed room temperature. That’s all I care about. God bless the armed citizen! — Jim J.
On a story about Governor Jim Justice firing the prison guards who gave a Nazi salute in a photograph:
• Governor Justice did the right thing — Albert B.
• No place for the Nazi in America — Shirley O.
• He sure hasn’t done anything for counties that the government has taken their jobs away from like in coal mining towns and he has allowed the whole state to be over charged for electricity since the coal has been shut down and they are using other sources to run the power plants — Sue W.
• He needs fired himself. If we didn’t pay our taxes we would be in jail. Won’t even pay his workers right. Checks bounce and everything — Donna R.
• I feel the ones who are mad about this must support what these officers did — David S.
On a story about opponents to the death penalty pushing the new Democratic majority in Virginia to abolish it in the Commonwealth:
• I’ve always been opposed to the death penalty, not on moral grounds but for the failure of its desired effect. If the death penalty was intended to be a deterrent against murder, it has obviously failed in this manner, as murders occur whether or not the penalty is present. No one contemplates the legal system and its ramifications during the act of murder, with the exception of trying to hide from them. Additionally, if the intention for the death penalty was punishment, I would consider life incarceration in prison conditions to be far more terrible than the death penalty. Finally, the legal system is fraught with bias, prejudice and failures in the system. This fact alone dictates that at some point in time an innocent man has been executed for a crime he didn’t commit. It is far better that a hundred guilty men live than one innocent man be killed in this flawed system — Jarred C.
• I am for the death penalty and wish West Virginia’s governor and senators would bring it back. After all, the old Moundsville prison still has Old Sparky, OK? And the crimes of murder and other acts here in West Virginia would go down greatly if the fear of death was sparked into the criminals who commit such acts — Robert B.
• I think if there is unarguable evidence then go on and fry em. I also think the penalty of death should be expanded to those who are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of crimes against children. On the same note, I also think that a prosecutor should never be allowed in a courtroom to try a case on a theory. There is way too many people sitting in prison based on nothing more the a prosecutor’s thoughts and feelings! — Melissa F.
• Interesting comments. After reading them one has to assume that the leftists currently controlling Virginia are suddenly embracing the tenets of Christianity. I’m sure any day now we’ll be reading a press release about changes in their laws concerning abortion mills — Bill C.
• What we need is to bring back is public hangings and firing squads. Quit sitting inmates on death row for years and years. Rapist and child molesters should be euthanized immediately after trial — Jean J.
On a story about the impeachment of President Donald Trump being voted the top news story of 2019 by the Associated Press:
• Best news story of the decade! — Dave H.
• That’s all it is. It’s just news unless he’s actually leaving the office — Jarrod J.
• Another ‘Trump accomplishment’ that President Obama never accomplished. Trumpkins must be so proud? — Bill S.
• The real story is we’re finding out how the demorats have tried to destroy America — Donnie McC.
• Exactly why they did it, for the attention, and it’s a shame the biggest news story of the year was a big fake scam. Really shows where reporting is nowadays. — Justin J.
