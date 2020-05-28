Dealing with real people is another reason to shop locally

When my stimulus money appeared in my checking account, I realized that I wasn’t 100 percent sure about how to spend it. I had decided already to add a little more to my credit card payments. Fortunately, I’ve been careful about whipping out that card and, as a result, don’t have a big debt; but I decided to go ahead and get it paid off.
I decided to treat myself by eating out more often even if it meant drive-through service and curbside pickup. Cooking isn’t one of my greatest talents and often like so many other folks, I’m too tired when the day’s over to contemplate another task.
Other things I treated myself to were new additions to my collections. I bought a really great watercolor of a raven from a local artist and friend of mine. We made the deal over Facebook and arranged a rendezvous at a parking lot where I exchanged stimulus cash for the art. It looks really good in my living room and goes with my already spooky collection.
Another collectible I treated myself to was a new pocketknife; thanks to the stimulus money, I bought something more expensive and fancier than what I would usually consider. That knife was another local purchase because I like to see blades in person and handle them before deciding whether to buy. Deciding whether a pocketknife feels good in your hand isn’t something you can do over the internet.
The in-person experience is the main reason why I prefer to shop locally. Pictures are good, but they often don’t really show you the merchandise’s, well, reality. Professional photographers can make less than noteworthy items look great on the internet.
The moment of truth comes when a package arrives on your doorstep.
Yes, sometimes you can return an item if it didn’t live up to expectations, but it’s still time wasted and a hassle to deal with. That’s another reason to shop locally. You can deal with real people and see the merchandise in person.
I’ll confess that I’ve bought some collectables over the internet, but I try to buy only those goods that aren’t available around here. If what I want is on a local shelf, I’ll spend my money here. You can find some pretty surprising things around here at local stores if you’re ready to look carefully enough. I collect books, and I’ve found interesting volumes in local used book stores, flea markets and other shops.
Local economies are struggling all over the nation. This makes spending stimulus dollars locally especially important. After all, the idea behind stimulus money is to help revive local economies and the nation’s overall economy by giving people the option of spending. I’m lucky because I’m in an essential industry and the nature of my work lets me accomplish a lot of tasks at home, but not everybody is so lucky. Stores have either closed or laid off staff, and that impacts the economy while generating a lot of stress and heartache. I know what it’s like to suddenly find yourself out of work, and it’s not a good feeling when you’re out the door through no fault of your own.
Naturally, the influx of stimulus money encouraged businesses to have promotions and sales to get the revenue flowing again. Unfortunately, they’re not the only ones who have seen new opportunities. The less scrupulous have cooked up new scams for parting people with their new assets. Usually the scams consist of phone calls wanting information such as bank account numbers so you’ll get your money. Others have pretended to be with utility companies threatening to cut off water or electricity if a bill isn’t promptly paid.
Some people have generously used their stimulus payment to help others. I know people who have donated their money to food banks and other organizations helping the less fortunate, and there are more individuals in need thanks to the ongoing pandemic.
One way or another, using that stimulus money locally – either by spending it or donating it – will actually make those dollars a stimulus which will help cushion the heavy blows inflicted by the pandemic.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
