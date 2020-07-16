Dangerous loophole in the Electoral College continues despite Supreme Court decision

Sometimes loopholes show up in unexpected places. Unfortunately, they can cause a lot of damage if exploited by bad people at the wrong time.
That’s the case with the system set up in the 1780s to choose a President of the United States. The Supreme Court took on one of those loopholes in a decision rendered on July 6, but there is still work to be done, by the state legislatures of the two Virginias.
The U.S. Constitution set up an Electoral College to do the actual voting for president. That’s why you hear so much these days about at least 270 of those votes needed, cast primarily through a state-by-state process, in order for a candidate to get elected.
The Supreme Court ruled this month that a state may (note, not “must,” but “may”) require that all of its electors vote for whichever candidate won the popular vote in that state. The court noted that the Constitution stipulates only that each state is to appoint electors “in such manner as the Legislature thereof may direct … .”
The recent ruling dealt with so-called “faithless electors,” who decide to cast their vote for someone other than the candidate who won their state’s popular vote. It has happened rarely in the past, but holds great peril in the case of a razor-thin race for the White House.
A guest column in the Daily Telegraph Opinion Page on July 10, written by a couple of attorneys from The Heritage Foundation, contains a misleading premise about the Electoral College ruling. It misrepresents, by omission, the legal leeway of electors in both West Virginia and Virginia.
In Virginia, the state code (article 24.2-203) has established that electors are to vote for the candidate who carried the popular vote, but the act contains no penalty for an elector doing otherwise. This is not good.
In the Mountain State, the legislature has never passed any provision whatsoever, to my knowledge based on a little research. In my opinion, it’s not likely to do so either, without prodding from our legislators’ constituents. Therefore, there is no legal restriction on any West Virginia elector voting against the will of the people. This is not good.
It is important that we let our representatives to the Virginia General Assembly and the West Virginia Legislature know that this is not good, and we expect it to be fixed through legislation.
The last sentence of the opinion piece leads the reader to believe that this month’s Supreme Court decision “safeguards the Electoral College” and, quoting from the unanimous verdict, that “requiring electors to live up to their pledges … accords with the Constitution — as well as with the trust of a Nation … .”
But a crisis could still happen, without more safeguards. Let’s say that the Democratic candidate for president winds up with the bare minimum of 270 Electoral College votes in November. Is it inconceivable that Roger Stone (or someone like him) could quietly convince someone to become a faithless elector, possibly by dangling a multi-million-dollar Swiss bank account as a reward “under the table”?
That faithless elector’s changed vote would deny the rightful election winner an Electoral College majority, and throw the choice of a president into the U.S. House of Representatives, where strange things can happen.
In 2020, that would likely benefit the Democrats. But maybe the shoe would be on the other foot sometime in the near future. This, therefore, is a bipartisan issue.
In any event, it demonstrates that we need to see to it that the Electoral College represents the will of the people, by getting our respective state legislatures to close the loopholes that continue to exist, even after this month’s Supreme Court judgment. The only other acceptable option is to abolish the Electoral College altogether, but that would require passage of a Constitutional amendment and would entail dealing with a host of other demographic issues.
The headline of the July 10 opinion piece purports to predict the future by stating that faithless electors “won’t affect any presidential election.”
That’s like saying, “In many decades of operation, no one has drowned in our community pool, so we don’t need to hire any lifeguards.”
History has shown us over and over how important the presidency is. We most definitely should not take any chances by allowing some rogue electors possibly to affect an election, the credibility of our voting process, and our nation’s future.
Tom Bone, a resident of Athens, wrote for the Daily Telegraph for 19 years before his retirement in December 2018.
