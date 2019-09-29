Cycle of horrific headlines interspersed with feel-good news and hope

I have written four stories in four months about the discovery of human remains.
They are the most horrible of articles to pen.
Typically in these cases identities of the victims are initially unknown. But as fingers click on keyboard the knowledge is ever-present that somewhere out there are parents, siblings, loved ones and friends.
Today a deceased individual may be anonymous. Tomorrow, or in weeks or months down the road, there will be grief and tears.
I sometimes worry how my early stories will be viewed by family members after facts are found, crime labs work magic and faces are put to evidence.
We write on facts. And facts do not always convey a sympathetic undertone.
•••
News of these cases has generated much chatter on social media. Even though law enforcement officials have done their best to reassure the public that the cases are not connected, speculation is rampant.
I would urge readers to ignore the gossip and listen to the words of those who are investigating the cases. They are the experts, and know of what they speak.
As a journalist, I realize that headlines can be clustered and cyclic. It’s not uncommon to see similar crimes occur in a seemingly short amount of calendar time.
Several years ago we had a rash of armed robberies. The first occurred on a weekend at the former Kroger pharmacy on Cumberland Road. The next night, if memory serves, it was a convenience store.
Night after night for a week straight various businesses across Mercer County were hit. It certainly seemed like a pattern. But, in the end, a few cases were connected by a single perpetrator but the rest were unrelated.
•••
When looking at crime in our region, it is always important to note the widespread coverage area of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
Many newspapers operate in much more tightly clustered population areas, thus they may primarily cover a major city or one or two counties.
Because of our rural geography, the Daily Telegraph covers seven counties in two states. A crime we report on in Buchanan County, Va., is unlikely to be related to another many miles up the road in Monroe County.
However, more counties equal more crime resulting in more headlines in the regional daily newspaper.
It does not necessarily mean we are a hotbed of criminal activity. Instead, it’s likely a matter of committed journalists working their beats and doing their best to bring the news to readers.
•••
Last year, our headlines seemed to constantly bear news of unimaginable child abuse cases, some of which resulted in death.
The details of these crimes were among the worst many of us here in the newsroom had ever read or heard. Personally, I learned one hard and fast rule during those dark months — never, ever say, “It can’t get worse than this.”
I recall one moment, specifically, at the end of a particularly devastating news cycle. We had reported on something like nine deaths in seven days. Some were children. Others adults. All were tragic.
In the newsroom, we were weary — and I made a random comment about the need for a puppy.
Soon a plan was hatched to foster a shelter dog for the day, and use that as a hook to promote the shelter and the need for foster and adoptive homes.
Instead of a puppy, we fostered Winnie — an older dog with skin allergies leaving her without most of her fur.
We didn’t care.
Winnie was beautiful in our eyes, and she showed us the brightness and good that can exist in a black-and-white news world filled with stories of crime and chaos.
•••
In the midst of last week’s breaking stories, there were also quieter cases that did not make the news. And it is here I must pause to give thanks and appreciation to Mercer County Sheriff Tommy Bailey, Chief Deputy Joe Parks and Animal Control Officer Elizabeth Morehead.
Off the headline radar was the case of a neglected mother dog and her litter of puppies.
The momma was starved and dehydrated — her spine, hips and rib bones starkly visible underneath fur infested with fleas. Her babies were suffering the same plight.
Learning of this case, Tommy, Joe and Elizabeth worked promptly and professionally to rescue the dogs immediately. Within hours they were safely in a kennel at the Mercer County Animal Shelter.
And here is another shoutout to the shelter staff who took extraordinary good care of the mom and her babies, and found a rescue organization to take them all in.
It was, again, a horrible story, but one with a ray of sunshine at the end.
•••
In the darkness of death and seeming despair, it is all the more important to look for the positive around us.
And we did have that, too.
Beside the screaming headlines were upbeat stories about a statewide tourism award for Mercer County, drive and determination in local sports action, and fun and excitement at a plethora of fairs and festivals.
Yes, there is bad in the world, but there is also much good, too.
One of my favorite stories of the week detailed how Grant’s Supermarket paired with Pita Pit to deliver lunch to first responders across the area.
It is a tradition Grant’s has carried out for many years to show appreciation for law enforcement, rescue personnel and others who respond in times of need.
In light of the headlines, it’s a tradition that’s most fitting.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.