Cute plush toys bring forth memories of faithful family dogs

Two little black eyes are staring at me now. They belong to a fuzzy little replica of an amazing dog named Ace. Unlike your regular family dog, Ace wears a police vest and he’s got a little police badge stamped with “K-9 Police Bluefield, W.Va.” He’s even wearing a little collar with a real working clasp on it and a little police vest with Velcro fasteners.
Last week I wrote a story about a Bluefield Police Department fundraiser aimed at generating money for its K-9 program. Police dogs are expensive, and the cost doesn’t stop with the dog. Next comes training, equipment, food and veterinarian bills. The price goes even higher when a police department has a K-9 and handler for each of its four shifts.
The first plush replica was of K-9 Thor, and K-9 Gregor arrived at the department the same day. They were followed a few days later with plush replicas of K-9 Ace; he’s the one staring at me now. There will be a fourth K-9 replica of Maverick, a new dog coming to the department.
Originally, the department was going to have a raffle that allowed the winner to pick out the new dog’s name, but a name had to be chosen before the new plush K-9 could be ordered; so the fourth K-9 became Maverick. I was a little disappointed because I wanted to suggest a couple of other names. I remember three big dogs that were part of our family.
One was King. Well, there were two Kings, and both belonged to my mawmaw; our name for my maternal grandmother. I don’t remember how the first King came to live with my mom’s family. He either wandered there one day when he was a pup or somebody gave him to them. He was a big, handsome German shepherd that was amazingly intelligent. I actually saw him keep a puppy from wandering off into some tall grass. He growled and snapped at it, then herded her back to us. He did that without a single command.
The second King was a purebred German shepherd. He was pretty smart, too, and very protective of mawmaw. If a stranger came to her door, he would get between her and the visitor. He insisted on being her watchdog, and he had the bulk and strength to do the job. I think he would have made a good police K-9.
My sister, Karen, loves German shepherds. When she was in college, she got a white German shepherd that she and her boyfriend of the time dubbed Boz after a football player they both liked. Like King, Boz became very protective. He liked me and mom and dad, of course; in fact, Boz and dad became real pals.
The story was different around strangers. Karen took Boz with her while she was attending WVU. One day she was walking Boz around the campus when a photographer for the university’s newspaper asked if he could take their picture. The result was smiling Karen sitting on the ground behind Boz, her arms wrapped around him.
Karen told me later that she was hanging on for dear life. Boz didn’t like that photographer one bit. Later when Karen got married, Boz chased off a door-to-door salesman who was ignoring the neighborhood’s No Solicitors signs. Boz heard Karen being annoyed, shouldered his way past her, got out the front door and literally chased that guy out of the front yard, then trotted back to Karen as if nothing unusual had happened. Karen was worried about what the neighbors would think about this incident, but Boz became their hero. Word spread fast about the neighborhood’s big dog. Solicitors started avoiding the area.
Like King, Boz was very intelligent. He was so smart that a dog handler wanted to buy him, but Karen wasn’t about to part with her baby.
Memories of faithful dogs like King and Boz could be one of the reasons why the Bluefield Police Department’s little plush K-9s are so popular. The department ran out of them due to the demand, but more are on the way. I mailed the Thor plush to Karen, and I gave a Gregor one to mom; Gregor was my grandpa Jordan’s middle name.
I might be getting more plush K-9s as future Christmas presents when they arrive in Bluefield. You get to support the real K-9s when you buy one, and you get a keepsake that helps preserve the memories of beloved pets.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.