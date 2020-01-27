A selection of reader comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about coyotes appearing more frequently in the area despite the colder weather outside:
• Watch your cats and small dogs! We in Craig County deal with coyote issues a lot. We have plenty and plenty of missing cats and dogs! — Melissa L.
• My son had to kill one years back and it was every bit of 50 pounds and was hunting our cats — Julie Tim P.
• Thanks to the environmentalist we now have unwanted wild dogs along with unwanted dogs and cats — Dena M.
• Keep your eye on your pets and don’t give a coyote an opportunity. They hunt our pets due to our own negligence and due to us pushing into their habitats. Their population is at a good level or there would be a current bounty on coyotes — Alise B.
On a story about the Virginia pro-gun rally in Richmond, Va. ending peacefully:
• This peaceful protest is a ray of hope in our sharply divided country! Even if you don’t like guns, you can appreciate the the show of good-hearted people expressing their freedoms! Thank God we live in America! — Freida H.
On a story about the Freedom From Religion Foundation asking a West Virginia city council to stop holding prayers at their meetings:
• Last time I checked, there was no law against someone being offended and freedom to exercise our religious beliefs was in the Constitution — Joe F.
• Wow. They sound pretty upset. Maybe one of their moms threw out their My Little Pony collection when she was cleaning out the basement — Clayton McC.
• If you do not believe in God or prayer, do not listen or participate. There are many things I do not believe in. I ignore it — Linda M.
On a story about a West Virginia lawmaker inviting the National Rifle Association to move their offices from Virginia to the Mountain State due to the ongoing efforts by Virginia lawmakers to pass stringent new gun-control laws:
• I’m sure state government and our citizens as a whole would love to have them headquartered here. Especially in southern West Virginia — Bill C.
• They will definitely be moving their office to another state along with a lot of other businesses and residents — Jean J.
• Great move for West Virginia. Get people coming in spending money — Anthony H.
On a story about area residents expressing support for President Trump despite the ongoing impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate:
• Well isn’t that intelligent. Not going anywhere since Republicans are in the majority — Mary F.
• They need to cut out some things cause people are lazy and think they are entitled to help. Young people who get disability take away from the people that deserve it and are old who have worked for it!— Delta F.
• It was a big waste of time several times to keep investigating Hillary Clinton over emails and Benghazi, but it continued — Kaye W.
• He’s only cutting out assistance for the able-bodied people that are able to work, people that have no dependent children with no disabilities under the age of 50. I don’t think that’s asking too much — Deborah T.
• Pretty obvious that McConnell rigged the trial and they are not going to vote rule of law over party. So they are going to let Trump get away with it. Sad that the people of this state are so misinformed and childish about it — Joe H.
On a story about the West Virginia Senate calling for term limits in U.S. Constitution:
• I honestly believe that politicalism should not be a career. Way too many politicians want to stay in office until they die, just like Robert C Byrd and Edward Kennedy did. They want to see if they can live longer than they did while staying in office and doing nothing for the citizens of our nation — Jim R.
• Red states are trying to get a Constitutional Convention. The changes won’t stop with term limits, they want to completely eviscerate the Constitution. This is nothing new. They have been trying for decades. If they succeed, we will no longer have a Constitution — Bonita C.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.